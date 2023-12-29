Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Helps Raise $4 Million For HBCUs

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens recently hosted the 40th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball that raised nearly $4 million for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), breaking previous fundraising records. The event underscored the city’s commitment to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The Mayor’s Masked Ball dates back to 1983, when it was created by former Mayor Andrew Young and television host Billye Aaron. Over the past four decades, this event has played a major role in providing scholarships to students and extending support to HBCUs, WSBTV reported.

The 40th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball took place at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and was hosted by Channel 2’s Karyn Greer. Guests were treated to a c performance by renowned singer Stephanie Mills.

This year’s event doubled the previous fundraising record.

Mayor Dickens emphasized the importance of the UNCF and the transformational role it plays in students’ lives. He noted that Atlanta is home to four of the 37 UNCF member institutions, and last year alone, around 300 Atlanta students received UNCF scholarships, Atlanta First reported.

“Atlanta is proudly home to four of the 37 UNCF member institutions and last year, around 300 Atlanta students received UNCF scholarships,” Mayor Dickens said. “It is undeniable that the UNCF changes lives. That is part of what we set out to do when we made 2023 our Year of the Youth. The Mayor’s Masked Ball is so much more than a great dinner and great music—it is a chance for us to make a difference in a student’s life. Thank you to all of our sponsors for their support of this worthy cause.”

Shout out to Mayor Dickens for raising money for… pic.twitter.com/KapFoPr29P — HBCU Pulse (@thehbcupulse) December 28, 2023

The UNCF is instrumental in enabling nearly 50,000 students each year to attend its 37 member HBCUs and other colleges. These scholarships provide access to quality education and create opportunities for personal and professional growth, ensuring that talented individuals can reach their full potential.

Dickens is still dealing will the fallout for his support of the controversial “Cop City” project, which has prompted protests and arrests.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Photo, https://andreforatlanta.com/