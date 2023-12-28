A Good Pan-African Sermon Or A Good School: Black America Debates Dr. Umar Johnson

Dr. Umar Johnson has been making waves the last days of 2023. During a recent interview with Joe Budden. Johnson sparked debates about hip-hop artist Eminem and Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late baseball star Kobe. Of Eminem, Johnson said the veteran can not be considered a rap G.O.A.T because he is white. Of Bryant, Johnson questioned why she wasn’t spending more of her inheritance from her husband’s legacy on the Black community. While Johnson was stirring up debates over these two subjects and more, he found the attention turned to himself on social media, as people questioned Johnson about his Frederick Douglass Marcus Garvey (FDMG) Academy, located in Wilmington, Delaware, for which he has been raising money for years but has yet to open the doors. Is the Pan-African activist offering up a good sermon, or a good school?

Earlier this year, the prominent Pan-African psychologist announced a definitive opening date for his long-awaited school for Black boys. The FDMG Academy, Johnson updated on social media that the school is set to open its doors on Sept. 3, 2024, marking the beginning of what he calls an “intellectual insurrection,” NewsOne reported.

Still many came for Johnson on social media following his Budden interview.

“Umar been raising money for a decade, someone needs to ask him what has he done financially for the community other than buying a abandoned building,” Zigg tweeted, adding that Johnson has children out of wedlock by two different women and should not be giving morality advice. “The community has an issue with valuing words more than actions because Umar himself has 2 black baby moms out of wedlock, taken millions from the community without a return but still walks around acting like some moral standard because he speaks well,” Zigg added.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

Umar been raising money for a decade, someone needs to ask him what has he done financially for the community other than buying a abandoned building.



The community has an issue with valuing words more than actions because Umar himself has 2 black baby moms out of wedlock, taken… https://t.co/1VD1er8od4 — Zigg (@XaviercMiller) December 27, 2023

Tony “The Closer” Robinson tweeted he wondered if the school would in fact open. Robinson tweeted, “Talk is cheap. Building matters. Years into promises of a school and still nothing. What is the real impact of Dr. Umar’s words? Let’s evaluate on tangible contributions, not eloquent speeches. When this building getting completed?”

Talk is cheap. Building matters.



Years into promises of a school and still nothing. What is the real impact of Dr. Umar's words?



Let's evaluate on tangible contributions, not eloquent speeches.



When this building getting completed? pic.twitter.com/L06HHjkOdz — Tony “The Closer” Robinson (@tonythecloser_) December 27, 2023

ADOS (Advocacy Foundation The American Descendants of Slavery) co-founder Yvette Carnell had something to say about the interview, noting how scattered the talk was. Carnell tweeted, “Dr Umar Johnson says he’s having a conscious singles convention, Black farmers conference, Black media conference, Black ex offenders conference, Black woman’s conference, conference to stop sex trafficking, cosmetology conference and a Black investors conference AND he’s currently writing a relationship book. If y’all think this man is focused—on anything—you’re out of your mind.”

Forgot to mention during the LIVE:



Dr Umar Johnson says he’s having a conscious singles convention, Black farmers conference, Black media conference, Black ex offenders conference, Black woman’s conference, conference to stop sex trafficking, cosmetology conference and a Black… — Yvette Carnell 🇺🇸 (@BreakingBrown) December 28, 2023

“The national average is between 18-22 million dollars of working capital once the FDIC has approved your application to start a new bank.”



It’s sad the Dr. speaks so confidently about these matters. https://t.co/aWGEfmS6AH — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) December 28, 2023

Dr umar talks about how vanessa bryant used Kobe and his money after his death to only uplift her own community and not the black community via – joe budden podcast pic.twitter.com/hKfXAfPVX2 — balling (@Chatnigga101) December 26, 2023

This episode on the Joe Budden podcast was worth $5. Umar is spot on about the churches! pic.twitter.com/I0jCNGjLEb — XIII (@thirt33n64) December 25, 2023

Dr umar talks about cassie using diddy as a financial exploitation on the joe budden podcast pic.twitter.com/o2uS9dOThP — balling (@Chatnigga101) December 26, 2023

Live Right Now: Dr Umar Johnson Doesn't Believe in Reparations…& More From 2023 https://t.co/2533rud96o pic.twitter.com/5AHeeEF4EM — TajMarieX 🗽🔥 (@TajMarie17) December 28, 2023

Dr. Umar Johnson, Photo: X/Twitter screenshot, @JoeBuddenPod