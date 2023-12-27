Black America: We Reject NAARC Reparations Distribution Plan To Send Money To Organization, A Well-Connected Few First

The debate surrounding reparations for Black Americans has gained significant traction in recent years, with various proposals and opinions on who should be eligible for compensation. California’s task force to study and develop lineage-based reparations has added fuel to the debate, particularly regarding the eligibility criteria.

The National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) has put forth a Preliminary 10 Point Reparations Program, which does not endorse lineage-based reparations. For NAARC, reparations should go to all of African descent, and community organizations should be the recipients of monetary reparations, which, NAARC argues, would benefit the community as a whole.

Proponents of lineage-based reparations should only go to Black Americans can trace their roots slave ancestry. And many have spoken out on social media, especially following a recent chat NAARC leader Ron Daniels had with economist Dr. Julianne Malveaux, former president of Bennett College.

The Moguldom Nation said of Daniels, “It’s sad Daniels thinks he could get majority public support for running Reparations through an organization first. Zero chance he could get majority Black American support, for that. There would be mass protests in streets over something like this. Maybe he thinks he could just impose an unpopular framework.”

It’s sad Daniels thinks he could get majority public support for running Reparations through an organization first. Zero chance he could get majority Black American support, for that. There would be mass protests in streets over something like this. Maybe he thinks he could just… https://t.co/VRn4mETUa8 — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) December 22, 2023

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

The Moguldom Nation, added in a separate tweet, “This is so crazy when you think most Pan-African ideologues wouldn’t want their Reparations ran through the NAARC ‘Chicago-style’ distribution framework. Does he even realize he would be imposing his ideology & priorities, on the majority.”

This is so crazy when you think most Pan-African ideologues wouldn’t want their Reparations ran through the NAARC “Chicago-style” distribution framework. Does he even realize he would be imposing his ideology & priorities, on the majority. https://t.co/9jXRGd8WuN — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) December 22, 2023

“If people want their Reparations under a Pan-African, Sani Abacha-style, Chicago-style framework, they should opt-in, AFTER individual transfers. The organization can do whatever they want with their supporters money, but can’t do whatever they want w/Black America’s money.”If people want their Reparations under a Pan-African, Sani Abacha-style, Chicago-style framework, they should opt-in, AFTER individual transfers. The organization can do whatever they want with their supporters money, but can’t do whatever they want w/Black America’s money,” The Moguldom Nation also tweeted.

If people want their Reparations under a Pan-African, Sani Abacha-style, Chicago-style framework, they should opt-in, AFTER individual transfers. The organization can do whatever they want with their supporters money, but can’t do whatever they want w/Black America’s money. https://t.co/9jXRGd8oFf pic.twitter.com/DUHCHZrmF2 — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) December 22, 2023

“A substantial portion of the nearly $2 trillion nonprofits spend annually is the more than $826 billion they spend on salaries, benefits, and payroll taxes every year,” The Moguldom Nation posted.

“A substantial portion of the nearly $2 trillion nonprofits spend annually is the more than $826 billion they spend on salaries, benefits, and payroll taxes every year.” https://t.co/rsfSJHdFdj — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) December 22, 2023

Some called out Malveaux’s comments. She said, “Many people are talking about getting a check and from my prospective a check is less important. White folks understand capitalism. If everyone got a check, what would that mean in enriching other folks.” Malveaux went on to explain the reparations should go into programs and institutions such as Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Yvette Carnell, president and chair of the board at the ADOS (American Descendants of Slavery) Advocacy Foundation, shot back.

“Malveaux saying #ADOS aren’t entitled to cash payments because those payments may benefit white capitalists is dopey nonsense,” Carnell tweeted.

She continued, “There is not now and will never be a way to exclude white people from our economics/purchasing power when 1/ they’re the majority 2/ they have nearly all the wealth and thus, nearly all of the businesses Right now if you need a house, a car or a lug nut , there are white companies that benefit. Does that mean you shouldn’t buy a lug nut? A blanket? A hoodie? A light bulb? And guess who HBCUs have contracts and purchase orders with? WHITE COMPANIES! For everything from basic repairs to food services to accounting.”

Malveaux saying #ADOS aren’t entitled to cash payments because those payments may benefit white capitalists is dopey nonsense



There is not now and will never be a way to exclude white people from our economics/purchasing power when 1/ they’re the majority 2/ they have nearly all… https://t.co/gUlUq3M46B — Yvette Carnell 🇺🇸 (@BreakingBrown) December 22, 2023

In a separate tweet, she added, “NAARC is not in favor of real reparations Both Malveaux—an MIT graduate—and Ron Daniels are Boule in their 60’s or 70’s They’re at retirement age & standing in the way of younger #ADOS getting the wealth we need to have a truly American life. It’s despicable.”

NAARC is not in favor of real reparations



Both Malveaux—an MIT graduate—and Ron Daniels are Boule in their 60’s or 70’s



They’re at retirement age & standing in the way of younger #ADOS getting the wealth we need to have a truly American 🇺🇸 life. It’s despicable. — Yvette Carnell 🇺🇸 (@BreakingBrown) December 22, 2023

Others made note of Malveaux’s remarks as well.

“Another paid agent on the white supremacists main train to derail #ADOS #Reparations. I won’t forget her testimony at the June 19 2019 #HR40 study hearing farce, and that she made ridiculous statements just like this,” tweeted 99.44% Pure ADOS.

Another paid agent on the white supremacists main train to derail #ADOS #Reparations.



I won't forget her testimony at the June 19 2019 #HR40 study hearing farce, and that she made ridiculous statements just like this.



She and Karen Bass continue their uselessness in speaking… — 🇺🇲99.44% Pure ADOS🇺🇲 (@BlissfulBeauty) December 23, 2023

Among DAP/ADOS TRIBE’s various tweets on the topic, the user also tweeted, “It’s laughable that cash payments are problematic when they’re going to each American Descendant of Slavery, but not when they’re going to a NAARC/N’COBRA governing body. This clip also exposes where Biden may have received his direction regarding HBCU funding.”

It’s laughable that cash payments are problematic when they’re going to each American Descendant of Slavery, but not when they’re going to a NAARC/N’COBRA governing body.

This clip also exposes where Biden may have received his direction regarding HBCU funding. pic.twitter.com/QKXZJrLMmY — DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 (@Black_Action) December 22, 2023

Ron Daniels, Twitter screenshot, @Black_Action