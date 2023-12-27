Who Will Defend Us? 3 Black American Leaders And Organizations Who Are Financially Compromised By Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., has recently made headlines with its multimillion-dollar grants and partnerships to promote racial equity and support minority communities. However, a deeper examination reveals a complex relationship between Wells Fargo and some prominent Black American leaders and organizations. While Wells Fargo’s financial support may appear positive, questions have been raised about the ethical implications and conflicts of interest that arise when financial institutions are involved in social justice initiatives.

The bank has a complicated partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the nation’s largest civil rights and social justice organization. The NAACP received a $50 million grant from Wells Fargo. On the surface, this is a significant contribution to advancing racial equity. However, some critics argue that accepting such a substantial sum from a major financial institution could compromise the NAACP’s independence and ability to hold banks accountable for their actions.

Derrick Johnson, the NAACP President and CEO, expressed gratitude for the donation but also emphasized the importance of corporations being allies in the fight against discrimination, both within their own services and across society.

“We’re grateful to Wells Fargo for their donation, the single largest donation the NAACP has ever received from a corporation. These funds will go directly toward strengthening the NAACP’s grassroots network of local units and branches across all 50 states, as well as the work of the national NAACP,” said Johnson. “All corporations play a critical role in our democracy. They must be engaged as allies in the fight to end discrimination — in our economy, in our justice system, across our society, and within their own services.”

This statement raises questions about whether the NAACP can effectively advocate for racial equity while receiving substantial funding from Wells Fargo, which has faced allegations of discrimination in the past.

Bishop T.D. Jakes and his organizations, including the T.D. Jakes Foundation, entered into a 10-year partnership with Wells Fargo to create inclusive communities, CBS News reported. While the partnership aims to foster community development and mixed-income housing projects, it is crucial to consider the potential conflicts of interest that may arise. Concerns have been raised about whether this collaboration could influence Bishop Jakes’ ability to address Wells Fargo’s actions critically, especially when it comes to allegations of racism or discrimination.

The National Urban League and Wells Fargo announced a $5 million grant in 2022 to create the Urban Appraisers Initiative, aimed at increasing diversity in the home appraisal industry. While this initiative may appear to be a step toward addressing systemic discrimination, it raises questions about the National Urban League’s ability to hold Wells Fargo accountable for its past actions.

“Racial discrimination in the home appraisal industry is a significant barrier to economic equity,” National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Wells Fargo on this innovative project to open the doors of opportunity and bring a much‑needed new approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion that we hope will serve as inspiration to others in the field and beyond.”

The National Urban League has emphasized the importance of increasing diversity in the appraiser profession to address valuation bias for Black and Hispanic homeowners. But, some critics argue that this partnership might inadvertently contribute to the perception that Wells Fargo is making amends for past discrimination without facing the full consequences of its actions.

Karen Hunter pressed Morial on an episode of her show, “The Karen Hunter Show,” about the Wells Fargo partnership in an interview earlier this year. Her questioning led to his ending the chat abruptly.

Hunter questioned him on the organization’s relationship with financial institutions, some of which have been found to discriminate against Black homeowners.

“Why isn’t anybody from Wells Fargo or these other banks that literally destroyed Black wealth in jail, like why did they get a free pass? And then I see people in bed with them,” Hunter said.

“What we do is we have to build our wealth through homeownership…this is a difficult time to build wealth through homeownership because interest rates are high and housing prices are high and that there’s been a failure of public policy in that regard but nonetheless I still believe firmly that homeownership is foundational to building wealth,” Morial went on, adding that the Urban League offers homeowners educational classes.

“You have to educate yourself, or you can get abused and used in the housing markets. You can buy the wrong house in the wrong place. You can be tricked into a high-priced predatory loan,” he explained. “We have to self-empower, and we also have to self-empower our children.”

Wells Fargo has had a troubled past when in comes to racial discrimination. The company has a history of discriminatory practices and financial misconduct, Vice reported. The Justice Department has reached settlements with Wells Fargo, resulting in millions of dollars in relief for homeowners who faced discrimination in mortgage lending. Following one investigation, it was found the bank engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination against qualified African-American and Hispanic borrowers in its mortgage lending from 2004 through 2009. This is just one of other such incidents that led to settlements. These settlements highlight the bank’s role in perpetuating racial disparities in the housing market. Despite the continued accusations, bank leaders have pushed back, saying earlier this year, “While we cannot comment on any regulatory matters, we don’t discriminate based on race, gender or age or any other protected basis,” CNBC reported

