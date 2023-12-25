New Poll: Black Americans More Hawkish Against Illegal Immigration, Than White

Recent polling data reveals an interesting trend in the attitudes of Black Americans toward immigration, challenging the assumption that the Black community overwhelmingly supports more progressive immigration policies. As President Joe Biden continues to navigate the difficulties of immigration reform, it appears that his pivot towards the center aligns more closely with the views of Black voters than was commonly believed.

Black voters, especially Black Democrats, are more moderate in their political leanings compared to their white and Hispanic counterparts. According to Pew Research, only 29 percent of Black Democrats identify as “liberal,” while 43 percent consider themselves “moderate,” and 25 percent as “conservative.” President Biden’s recent policy shifts towards the center on issues like immigration, energy, and crime may seem at odds with the progressive wing of his party. However, these shifts are actually more in line with the preferences of Black voters, who are more moderate on various policy matters.

One area where this alignment is evident is immigration. Recent surveys indicate that Black voters are more likely to express support for increasing the number of border patrols on the U.S.-Mexico border compared to their white and Hispanic counterparts. Approximately 63 percent of Black Democrats support this move, compared to 47 percent of white Democrats and 50 percent of Hispanic Democrats.

Yet Black people in the general public are more supportive than whites of allowing illegal immigrants to stay in the U.S. About half (47 percent) say they should be allowed to stay; 47 percent percentage believe illegal immigrants should be required to leave the U.S. In contrast, whites by a 59 percent-33 percent margin say that illegals should be sent home.

Black Americans are also more concerned about the impact of immigration on job opportunities. A higher percentage of Black respondents reported job loss or missed job opportunities due to employers hiring immigrant workers compared to whites, the Slow Boarding blog reported.

