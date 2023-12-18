Generational Manager Ryan Poles Is Putting The Chicago Bears In Position To Be Great, Again

The role of a general manager is pivotal to the success of any franchise. They are responsible for making critical decisions that shape the team’s present and future. In the case of the Chicago Bears, Ryan Poles has emerged as a generational manager, steering the National Football League franchise toward a promising future.

Prior to 2021, Poles served for three seasons as the club’s assistant director of Player Personnel (2018-20), a season as the director of College Scouting (2017), four seasons as the college scouting coordinator (2013-16), and three seasons as the college scouting administrator (2010-12). Poles originally joined the Chiefs in 2009 as the team’s player personnel assistant, according to the Bears website.

Poles took the reins as the seventh general manager in Chicago Bears’ history on Jan. 25, 2022. At the age of 36, he brought with him valuable experience gained during his 13-year journey with the Kansas City Chiefs. Under Poles’ leadership, the Chicago Bears are undergoing a transformation that has impressed many. And, he seems to be doing it meticulously. He deconstructed the Bears’ roster down to its core and sought to incorporate promising young talent, The 670 Score reported.

One of the crucial moments in Poles’ tenure was the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite holding the coveted No. 1 overall pick, he made an expected move by trading it to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for star receiver DJ Moore and a trove of draft capital.

As general manager, he has built a competitive roster. He acquired defensive end Montez Sweat. And, it’s been working. The Bears’ recent success on the field is a testament to Poles’ plan. They have achieved back-to-back wins and are on the cusp of a playoff berth. They were last NFL champions in 1986.

“Yeah, no, the rebuild thing is like super sensitive,” Poles said of his decisions, The 670 Score reported. “No, we’re constructing a very good football team.”

