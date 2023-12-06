Google Launches Gemini: 5 Things To Know About Strategic AI Response To ChatGPT

The world of artificial intelligence is fast evolving and now Google is making a significant move in the space with the launch of its latest AI model, Gemini. This new development follows the emergence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It debuted Gemini Dec. 6.

Here are five things to know about Google’s strategic AI response to ChatGPT.

1. Google’s new AI era

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, introduced Gemini as the beginning of a new AI era for the company. Gemini is poised to play a pivotal role in Google’s suite of AI models, with wide-ranging applications across its products and services.

Pichai first teased Gemini at the I/O developer conference in June.

Accoding to Pichai and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Gemini is a huge step forward in an AI model that will ultimately affect nearly all of Google’s products.

“One of the powerful things about this moment,” Pichai said, The Verge reported, “is you can work on one underlying technology and make it better and it immediately flows across our products.”

2. Multimodal capabilities

Gemini isn’t a single AI model; it comprises various versions tailored for different purposes. These include Gemini Nano, designed for native offline use on Android devices; Gemini Pro, which powers several Google AI services; and Gemini Ultra, a model built for data centers and enterprise applications.

According to Google, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), which uses a combination of 57 subjects such as math, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics for testing both world knowledge and problem-solving abilities, CNBC reported.

3. Benchmark AI dominance

Google claims that Gemini outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 in 30 out of 32 benchmark tests. These benchmarks cover a wide range of tasks, showcasing Gemini’s prowess in various AI applications, including understanding and responding to multimedia content, The Verge reported.

4. Diverse AI applications

Gemini holds significant promise for businesses and enterprises. It can enhance customer service engagement through chatbots, provide personalized product recommendations, identify emerging trends for advertising, aid in content creation, and even assist with productivity apps like meeting summaries and code generation.

5. Monetization and future integration

While Google plans to license Gemini through Google Cloud for customer use, the company says it remains focused on delivering a seamless user experience. Gemini’s integration into Google’s search engine, ad products, Chrome browser, and more is on the horizon, indicating its pivotal role in shaping Google’s future, CNBC reported.

“Gemini is the result of large-scale collaborative efforts by teams across Google, including our colleagues at Google Research,” wrote Pichai in a blog post. “It was built from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video.”