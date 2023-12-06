Alabama Police Officer Caught On Video: ‘Shut Your B*tch A*s Up’ With Gun In Black Man’s Back

In Reform, Alabama, a disturbing video capturing a police officer using a stun gun on a handcuffed Black man has gone viral, sparking outrage.

The man involved in the incident has been identified as 24-year-old Micah Washington.

Jalexis Rice, Washington’s girlfriend who filmed the video, expressed her shock and distress, stating that the ordeal began when they pulled over to change a tire. “When I seen it, I couldn’t do nothing but cry,” she said about the harrowing moments she recorded following the officer’s arrival, Revolt reported.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, begins with a white female officer from the Reform Police Department in Pickens County ordering a Black man to “stand up” after he had been handcuffed on the roadway. Subsequently, she instructs him to lie on the front of a vehicle, and he complies by lying face down.

The unnamed female officer, while holding a stun gun, rummages through the man’s pockets. At one point, the man informs her that he has a gun nearby. The officer retrieves the firearm, seemingly amused by the revelation, and then deploys the stun gun directly into the man’s back.

During this appalling act, the officer can be heard telling the man to “shut the (expletive) up” as he screams in agony. The man begins to cry, repeatedly uttering, “Oh my God.” The officer’s response is chilling as she asks, “Do you want it again?” while the man continues to cry. She then harshly tells him to “shut your b*tch ass up.”

Reform Police Chief Richard Black and Mayor Melody Davis issued a joint statement in response to the viral video. They acknowledged being aware of the video depicting a “citizen’s arrest” on Dec. 2. The department is taking the matter seriously and has initiated the process of sharing all related materials regarding the arrest with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation. They have also requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest, AL.com reported.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Washington is currently being held on a $500,000 bond. He faces charges including obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, marijuana possession, drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, AI.com reported.

Since the release of the video, supporters of Washington gathered at the Reform Municipal Building to protest against the incident.

