Get Back: Dirty Cop Who Knee’d George Floyd To Death Stabbed 22 Times In Prison

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in the murder of George Floyd in 2020, has returned to the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, after being stabbed 22 times by another inmate.

The attack occurred on Nov. 24th and Chauvin was initially hospitalized for treatment of the serious injuries he sustained. According to court documents and a federal complaint, the attack took place in the law library of the correctional facility at around 12:30 p.m. local time. The assailant, identified as John Turscak, 52, used an improvised knife in the attack. Federal corrections officers quickly responded to the incident and deployed OC spray to subdue Turscak, who now faces several charges related to the attack, including attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Turscak stated that the attack, which occurred on Black Friday, was meant to be symbolic in connection with the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand” symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia criminal organization, CNN reported.

Chauvin’s attorney, Gregory M. Erickson, issued a statement expressing concern about Chauvin’s safety in the prison facility, The New York Post reported.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison in June 2021 for his role in the death of Floyd. Chauvin pinned down Floyd with a knee to the neck for over nine minutes, despite Floyd’s pleas that he could not breathe. Chauvin was convicted on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Subsequently, he pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights, resulting in a 21-year prison sentence.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

The death of Floyd ignited worldwide protests, shedding light on issues of racial injustice and police abuse on Black Americans.

Screenshot from witness video, showing Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck