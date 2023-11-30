Fact Check: Taxpayer Cost Of Housing For Migrants Crossing U.S. Border Is Over $450 Billion A Year

A recent report from House Republicans has brought to light the financial burden that the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border places on American taxpayers. The report outlines the substantial costs incurred by the government in providing medical care, housing, education, and other welfare benefits to migrants who entered the U.S. illegally or escaped from custody. The estimated annual cost for these services could reach a staggering $451 billion.

The House Homeland Security Committee interim staff report underscores the financial strain caused by the influx of migrants into the U.S. The Republicans place the blame on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ policies, which it asserts have contributed to the crisis at the Southwest border, The New York Post reported.

“Every day, millions of American taxpayer dollars are spent on costs directly associated with illegal immigration and the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border sparked by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ policies,” the House Homeland Security Committee interim staff report states.

“Only a small fraction is ever recouped from the taxes paid by illegal aliens, with the rest falling on the shoulders of American citizens and lawful residents,” it adds.

The report relies on data compiled from federal and state records, media reports, and other public sources to paint a comprehensive picture of the taxpayer costs associated with illegal immigration. It emphasizes that while some taxes are paid by illegal aliens, only a small fraction of the overall expenses is recouped, with the remainder falling on the shoulders of American citizens and lawful residents, The Daily Mail reported.

Estimates presented in the report suggest that between 16.8 million and 29 million illegal immigrants currently reside in the U.S. Of these, 3.8 million have entered since President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021. The report emphasizes the gravity of the situation, with over 600,000 migrants entering the country in fiscal year 2023 without being apprehended by border agents.

