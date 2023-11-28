Diddy Steps Aside As Chairman Of Revolt After Blockbuster Legal Settlement With Cassie

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the music mogul and co-founder of Revolt TV, has temporarily stepped down from his role as chairman of the network amid a series of sexual assault lawsuits, according to a spokesperson for Combs. The move comes in the wake of a high-profile legal settlement with R&B singer Cassie, who accused him of rape and physical abuse over nearly a decade.

On top of this, the Harlem charter school he founded seven years ago cut ties with him, RadarOnline.com reported.

Combs decided to step aside from his position at Revolt last week, TMZ reported. It remains unclear when or if he plans to return as chairman of Revolt TV, the Black music television company he co-founded in 2013.

In a statement released on Instagram by Revolt, the network affirmed its commitment to creating “meaningful content for the culture.” It emphasized that its mission was not driven by any individual but by the collective efforts and values of its entire team.

The development of Combs temporarily stepping down as chairman comes shortly after a cascade of sexual assault lawsuits against him. Three women have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse, with the cases filed just as the one-year window provided by New York’s Adult Survivors Act was closing.

One of these lawsuits was filed by Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura. The $30 million lawsuit accused Combs of a history of coercion and abuse spanning more than a decade. According to the lawsuit, Combs and Ventura met when she was 19 years old and he was 37. Following Ventura’s signing with Combs’ label, Bad Boy Records, he allegedly subjected her to drugs and alcohol as well as sexual and physical abuse, NPR reported.

However, the lawsuit was settled out of court shortly Nov. 18, one day after it was filed. Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, issued a statement confirming that both parties were satisfied with the undisclosed terms of the settlement.

Combs continues to deny all the allegations made against him.

