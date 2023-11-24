Silicon Valley Legend Paul Graham Called Anti-Semite For Highlighting Massacre Of 3600 Palestinian Children

Silicon Valley luminary and Y Combinator founder, Paul Graham, has stirred up controversy with his recent tweets concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Graham, known for his influential role in the tech industry, found himself facing criticism from Israeli tech professionals who accused him of taking a seemingly pro-Palestinian stance.

He faced the same backlash in 2014 when he said similar things on social media, New York Magazine reported.

On Nov. 4, Graham posted, “A grim month: 31 Israeli and at least 3600 Palestinian children have been killed since October 7.’

Fellow tech entrepreneur Martin Varsavsky responded, “Didn’t know you had such negative feelings towards Jews as to come up with the data for November and ignore October 7th.”

Graham shot back, “These numbers include October 7th. The Israeli number comes from this @UNOCHA report. If it’s mistaken please tell me the correct one and I’ll replace it.”

Ivan Krigin tweeted to Graham, “I wouldn’t trust this source.”

Graham replied, “Apparently they have been reliable in the past”.

Coronado ‘Porch’ Lindzon, founder of investment fund Social Leverage, tweeted in part, “‘beloved’ SV putz @paulg with no context ie – Hamas broke a Ceasefire (has never called hamas out), sharing suspect data on death tolls and NO mention of 240 plus hostages that include babies kidnapped – pathetic anti-semitic guy”.

Ahuvah Berger-Burcat tweeted in outrage, “Wait. How DARE you ignore the 1,400 Israelis and others massacred on Oct 7th?”

But others agreed with Graham.

Ameer Sherif, CEO and co-founder of WUZZUF and FORASNA.com, Egypt’s leading online recruitment platforms, tweeted, “Thank you for standing with the truth and with humanity. We need more people like you in the VC industry.”

Lebanese-American essayist and mathematical statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb tweeted, “I hear @paulg is getting some harassment for saying that 31 Israeli & 3600 Palestinian children have been killed since Oct 7. He & I are not friends (he blocked me) but I must recognize courage when courage is present.”

Paul Graham (Photo: YouTube screenshot, Bloomberg Technology, https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=SuoPiiUBcOk)