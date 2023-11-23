Transforming East Detroit: How Raphael Wright’s Personal Health Battle Inspired The Creation Of Neighborhood Grocery

In the heart of Detroit’s east side, a transformative initiative is taking shape, poised to impact residents’ lives profoundly. Raphael Wright, a Detroit native, is on a mission to combat the pervasive issue of food insecurity in his community through the launch of Neighborhood Grocery.

Wright’s journey began with a personal health battle. Diagnosed with diabetes during his late teens, he realized that a crucial first step towards better health was a change in his diet. However, finding quality produce in his Chandler Park neighborhood proved to be a challenge. Convenience stores in the vicinity predominantly stocked unhealthy snacks, leaving limited options for those seeking nutritious alternatives.

For Wright, the remedy frequently involved undertaking a half-hour journey to suburban regions, where even smaller grocery stores offered a wide range of nutritious food choices.

Wright, 34, saw an opportunity for change, inspired by local investors who had opened businesses in his community, and embarked on a mission to bring accessible, healthy food options to his neighborhood.

Thus, Neighborhood Grocery was born, a comprehensive grocery store poised to transform the lives of Detroit’s east side residents. Located on Manistique Street and Essex Drive, just minutes from Wright’s childhood neighborhood, this full-service grocery store aims to provide everything the community needs.

“It’s a combination of a convenience store, a mom-and-pop store, and full-service market,” he told Hour Detroit. “It will have everything that you need.”

Wright’s vision received a significant boost when he was awarded an $85,000 grant from Motor City Match, a program dedicated to supporting new and emerging businesses in Detroit. This grant was in conjunction with community investments. Over 400 individuals, primarily from Detroit, contributed to the project, with investments ranging from $50 to $10,000. In return, investors receive a share of the profits, product discounts, and exclusive access to special offers and events at the store. The profit-sharing model aimed to minimize reliance on traditional bank loans, prioritizing community involvement and empowerment. The construction of Neighborhood Grocery had a total budget of $800,000, Hour Detroit reported.

Neighborhood Grocery combines the convenience of a corner store, the warmth of a mom-and-pop shop, and the comprehensive offerings of a full-service market.

Beyond the grocery store itself, Wright purchased a half-acre plot of land, intending to cultivate fruits and vegetables for sale within the store and distribution throughout the neighborhood. Collaborations with community gardens and produce suppliers are also on the horizon, promising a continuous supply of fresh and healthy options.

Ongoing developments at Neighborhood Grocery include the establishment of a commercial kitchen. This kitchen will serve the purpose of preparing ready-to-eat meals that customers can either take home or potentially host chefs for pop-up events, Detroit Eater reported.

Photo: Raphael Wright, screenshot, https://www.neighborhood-grocery.com/