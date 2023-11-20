Reparations Advocacy Group NAASD LA Rebrands As Lineage Equity & Advancement Project (LEAP)

The grassroots organization formerly National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) LA announced its rebranding as the Lineage Equity & Advancement Project (LEAP). This transformation reflects a refined mission aimed at achieving lineage-based equity through policy initiatives, a renewed commitment to serving the community with valuable resources and information, and the relaunch of the impactful podcast, “Politics in Black,” tailored to address the heritage of its audience, according to a press release sent to The Moguldom Nation.

LEAP was established in 2019 as a grassroots organization dedicated to advancing the agenda of lineage-focused reparations for descendants of American chattel slavery.

“I became active in the American Reparations movement around 2018 and quickly learned that movements are more about people than organizations. However, over the years, I have also learned the importance of well-structured, focused and active organizations and LEAP embodies all of those qualities,” LEAP spokesperson Chad Brown told The Moguldom Nation. “I am proud to be a part of this organization whose members have been a driving force in the push for lineage based Reparations and public policy in California and excited about the maturation and evolution of our advocacy in 2024 and beyond!”

LEAP’s core objective is to challenge the monolithic perception of the Black experience and replace it with a more specific and nuanced understanding. The organization is dedicated to centering equity and reparations discussions on the lived experiences of the descendants of U.S. chattel slavery, commonly referred to as American Freedmen. This shift is fundamental to fostering the right conversations surrounding the historical debt that remains unpaid.

In its pursuit of social justice and the restoration of the American Freedmen, LEAP says it will continue to collaborate with a diverse range of organizations and individuals. Through community organizing, public education, and political advocacy, the organization wants to be a catalyst for transformative change leading to a more just and equitable society.

LEAP places a strong emphasis on public awareness and dialogue regarding the ongoing struggles faced by descendants of American slaves. The organization is committed to fostering global understanding and discourse. To this end, LEAP offers an array of services and programs designed to uplift and support American Freedmen and their families. These services encompass a push for reparations, mental health and wellness initiatives, political education, advocacy training, and financial assistance. LEAP’s overarching goal is to ensure that the descendants have equitable access to the resources needed for self-advocacy and prosperity.

“This upcoming legislative calendar year will be one of the most important to those of the descendant lineage,” notes Lorri Jenkins, co-chair, LEAP. “Now is the time for us to gird up our loins and link arms with our grassroots comrades to ensure that SB490 and all other reparations bills are lineage focused, pass each house, and is signed by the Governor.”

While maintaining its focus on local and state-level reparations advocacy for American Freedmen, LEAP also has plans to expand its reparations efforts nationally. This expansion seeks to amplify the demand for reparative justice from the federal government, thereby furthering the cause of equitable redress.

LEAP logo, provided/Photo by cottonbro studio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-standing-in-front-of-a-projection-of-the-american-flag-4669675/