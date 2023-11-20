Minister Farrakhan’s Son Joshua Farrakhan Passes Away At 64

Joshua Farrakhan, the son of Nation of Islam leader the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, has passed away at the age of 64.

Details about the cause of his death have not been released, and neither have funeral plans, LocalNew.US reported.

In 2001, he was shot during an altercation on the city’s South Side. According to police, he was at a residence with a female companion around 1:20 a.m. CT, where they were visiting a friend. During the visit, a man pulled out a handgun and began shooting, CNN reported.

Student Minister Ishmael Muhammad shared these words on the passing of Brother Joshua Farrakhan, son of The Honorable Minister @LouisFarrakhan and Mother Khadijah Farrakhan.



May Allah be pleased. pic.twitter.com/kSH0isxb1w — The Nation of Islam (@OfficialNOI) November 19, 2023

Joshua was shot in the right leg and the left thigh and the woman was hit on the head with a blunt object. The offenders fled the scene.

Joshua’s death isn’t the first family loss for Farrakhan.

The eldest son of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan died in Phoenix in 2018 at the age of 60. Louis Farrakhan Jr. suffered from a heart condition, and he “passed peacefully in his sleep at the family home,” according to a statement from the Nation of Islam, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“We thank Allah (God) for the life of Louis Jr., and his contribution to rise of Black and oppressed people and for touching so many of us in a deep and very personal way,” the statement read. “He worked alongside his father and family in fulfilling the mission of the Hon. Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam, and his dedication and sacrifice to our cause will never be forgotten.”

Farrakhan Jr. was in the news in 2001 when he pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic battery for hitting his pregnant wife with a metal serving tray, the Chicago Sun-Times. She received stitches on her forehead in the incident.

Minister Louis Farrakhan and his wife, NOI First Lady Khadijah Farrakhan, have nine children.

Joshua and Louis Farrakhan, Twitter screenshot @BroMichael2X, https://twitter.com/bromichael2x/status/1611135093908586498?s=61&t=fP_PvawJ-u11wxwrilX87Q



