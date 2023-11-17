Osama Bin Laden Is Back: TikTokers Make ‘Letter To America’ Go Viral

A decades-old document attributed to Osama bin Laden, titled “Letter to America,” has resurfaced on TikTok, sparking a flurry of reactions from young Americans who find themselves grappling with its contents. The letter, originally published in 2002, has gone viral on TikTok.

The letter explains the ideology that motivated Bin Laden to orchestrate the 9/11 attacks, and some TikTok users have found it to be eerily relevant to contemporary world affairs, particularly the Israel-Hamas conflict. Some users have described Bin Laden’s words as “mind-blowing” and a “revelation.” A search for “Letter to America” on TikTok reveals that several related videos have garnered over 1 million views each, Newsweek reported.

For some TikTok users, reading Bin Laden’s letter has left them feeling “disillusioned” and “confused.” It has prompted an “existential crisis” for others, causing them to reevaluate their perspectives on life. Some even posted videos with the phrase “he was right.”

Bin Laden, portrayed as the mastermind behind the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S., founded al-Qaeda in 1988. Under his leadership, the group carried out several deadly attacks worldwide, including the devastating 9/11 attacks, which claimed nearly 3,000 American lives and injured thousands more.

In his letter, Bin Laden accused the U.S. of contributing to the oppression of Palestinians through its support for Israel. He called the creation and continuation of Israel one of the “greatest crimes” and implicated Americans as accomplices in these crimes due to their tax contributions funding military operations in various regions, including Afghanistan and the Arabian Gulf.

The White House criticized the trending letter, labeling it an insult to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks. A spokesperson stated that there is “never a justification for spreading the repugnant, evil, and antisemitic lies” that Bin Laden espoused, emphasizing that the American government should not be equated with a terrorist leader, CNN reported.

