Who Is CJ Stroud? The Texans Rookie Quarterback Who Has Everyone Talking MVP

CJ Stroud may be a rookie quarterback for the Houston Texans, but most everyone seems to know his name. The National Football League player has racked up one impressive performance after the other. He has transitioned from a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year to a potential Most Valuable Player candidate.

📝 It’s time to start believing 2 things:



♦️CJ Stroud is a top 5 QB in the NFL

♦️CJ Stroud is a top MVP candidate



Are we overreacting, or is the #Texans rookie QB really THAT DUDE 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VFUQJc7kNm — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) November 12, 2023

The 22-year-old player seems to have a knack for coming through in a crunch and performing under pressure. His talent to make correct and crucial decisions in high-stakes moments has not gone unnoticed. He has emerged as a genuine MVP candidate, Sports Illustrated reported.

CJ Stroud has entered the MVP conversation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2023

NFL legend Tom Brady made a playful bet with Stroud. Brady offered to wager one of his seven Super Bowl rings. Suppose Ohio State wins the upcoming Ohio and Michigan faceoff. In that case, Stroud, a former Ohio State Buckeyes player, gets a Super Bowl ring. If Brady’s former college team, the Michigan Wolverines, win, Brady jokingly asked for Stroud’s youth, agility, and future NFL years. Stroud accepted the bet, CBS reported.

“All glory and praise have to go to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”



CJ Stroud continues to dominate on the field and deflect the glory after the win. pic.twitter.com/NRCT3tOA3l — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) November 12, 2023

Stroud’s journey began during his college years at Ohio State, where he achieved numerous school records and accolades. He set the record for the most passing yards in a single game with an impressive 573 yards and became the first player to throw for six touchdowns on three separate occasions. He went on to be a Heisman Trophy finalist in both 2021 and 2022. He was selected as the second overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft.

CJ Stroud is that dude. pic.twitter.com/HKG741GTVd — The Right Time with Bomani Jones (@righttimebomani) November 12, 2023

Stroud, born in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is the youngest of four siblings. His father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, was sentenced to 38 years to life after pleading guilty to kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery related to a drug-related incident under California’s three-strikes law in 2016. His father has been incarcerated since CJ was in middle school and is currently serving his sentence at Folsom State Prison near Sacramento.

CJ Stroud’s leadership and maturity may actually be even more impressive than his play on the field.



Here is a clip of Stroud addressing how he stays calm in the midst of chaos.



“It’s a lot of prayer. A lot of just knowing that God wouldn’t put anything on me that I can’t… pic.twitter.com/RnbzWQBuBp — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 12, 2023

CJStroud DID IT AGAIN, cancelling out his late INT … after the end-zone drop that almost certainly would've won it for the Bengals. CJ on his way to having greatest rookie QB yr ever. Texans are legit – so well coached. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 12, 2023

C.J Stroud has played the best qb in the NFL this season. Yes, he’s been that good and I said it. Go argue in a cave with your echo. Could become 1st rookie 2 win MVP since J. Brown in 1957. #NFLSunday #StroudOutdueledBurrow. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 12, 2023

CJ Stroud (photo via Instagram @cj7stroud)