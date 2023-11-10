U.S. Government: We Uncovered An Elite Prostitution Ring Serving Political And Military Officials

A sprawling network of “sophisticated high-end brothels” that allegedly catered to politicians, military officials, and government contractors is currently under investigation by federal authorities, according to an announcement by the United States Department of Justice. The operation has already led to the arrests of three individuals involved in operating these illicit establishments across Massachusetts and Virginia.

The individuals behind this prostitution ring allegedly ran multiple brothels out of high-end apartments in Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia, located within an hour’s drive from the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. Thy were also discovered in Cambridge and Watertown, Massachusetts. The prostitution ring has been active since at least July 2020, The Washington Post reported.

This would be an extreme national security vulnerability, w/ the potential for Kompromat. https://t.co/DBsJvT1N9H pic.twitter.com/mCtJMKBCCY — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) November 9, 2023

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, the clients of these brothels included elected officials, tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors with security clearances, professors, attorneys, scientists, and accountants, among others.

“The investigation into the involvement of sex buyers is active and ongoing,” the Massachusetts US Attorney’s Office noted.

The alleged organizers of this prostitution ring have been charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice individuals to travel for illegal sexual activities. These defendants are accused of collectively establishing the infrastructure for brothels in multiple states, persuading, inducing, and enticing women, primarily of Asian descent, to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution, USA Today reported.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

Court documents show that the three defendants rented apartments for up to $3,664 per month and charged customers between $350 to over $600 per hour for their services, depending on the specific offerings. These brothels were cleverly advertised online, disguising their true nature by purporting to offer “nude Asian models for professional photography at upscale studios.”

The three arrested were Han Lee, 41, of Cambridge, Mass., James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, Mass., who are also accused of using false identities, transferring money through various means, and facilitating transportation for the women involved in their operation.

Photo by Valeria Boltneva: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-in-white-monokini-lying-on-bed-234881/