MAGA Gets Knocked Out In Kentucky Governor Race, Cameron Loses By 20 Points

In a significant political upset, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear secured a second term on Nov. 7 in traditionally Republican-leaning Kentucky, defeating his Trump-endorsed opponent, Daniel Cameron, by a commanding 20-point margin.

“Tonight, Kentucky made a choice, a choice not to move to the right or to the left, but to move forward,” Beshear said in a victory speech. “Our neighbors aren’t just Democrats. They’re not just Republicans. They’re not just independents. Every single person is a child of God, and they are all our neighbors.”

Beshear’s victory marks a noteworthy win for the Democratic Party in a deeply conservative state.

In his brief concession speech, Cameron ask his supporters to pray for Beshear. “I know from his perspective and all of our perspectives, that we all want the same thing for our future generations,” Mr. Cameron said. “We want a better commonwealth.”

The campaign was closely watched as it was one of just three gubernatorial races in the country this year, all taking place in strong Republican states. Throughout the campaign, Beshear, 45, maintained a consistent lead in polls throughout the race and outpaced Cameron in fundraising efforts even though Cameron promoted traditional values and targeted President Joe Biden’s policies.

Cameron, the state’s attorney general, is a protégé of Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and who has been considered a rising star in Republican politics.

Beshear repeatedly attacked his opponent on for his initial support of an abortion ban passed by the legislature that contains no exceptions for rape or incest, The New York Times reported.

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie blamed the Black Republican’s loss on his MAGA endorsement, USA Today reported.

“Trump endorsed candidate Daniel Cameron loses the Governor’s race in DEEP RED Kentucky. Another loss for Trump. The losing will only end for Republicans if we rid ourselves of Donald Trump. Trump — loser in ‘18, ‘20, ‘21, ‘22 and now ‘23,” Christie tweeted.

Former President Donald Trump carried Kentucky by more than 25 points in 2020.

