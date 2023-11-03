Why Is Tuna Called “Brilliant” For The Body? 5 Things To Know About Health Benefits

Tuna, the versatile saltwater fish found in oceans from the Atlantic to Indonesia, offers a wealth of health benefits alongside taste. Tuna is often referred to as “brilliant” for the body.

While the nutritional benefits of fresh and canned tuna are quite similar, fresh tuna contains slightly more protein. If opting for canned tuna, varieties preserved in spring water are a healthier option.

Though tuna is very nutritious, it’s also high in mercury when compared to other fish. Health experts suggest moderation and to limit albacore, yellowfin and bigeye tuna when looking at the various types of tuna, Healthline reported.

Depending on the type and amount, exposure to mercury can damage the nervous system, kidneys, liver and immune system.

Here are five things to know about the health benefits of tuna.

1. Rich in Vitamin B12

Tuna is an excellent source of vitamin B12, a vital nutrient needed for DNA synthesis and the formation of new red blood cells. It helps in the prevention of anemia, WebMD reported.

2. Heart health

The omega-3 fatty acids in tuna can contribute to lowering levels of omega-6 fatty acids and LDL cholesterol, potentially reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and heart attacks. LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, sometimes called “bad” cholesterol, makes up most of your body’s cholesterol. High levels of LDL cholesterol raise your risk for heart disease and stroke.

3. Eye health

Omega-3s found in tuna can have a positive impact on vision. According to research, individuals consuming multiple servings of tuna per week may have a significantly lower risk of developing dry eyes. Omega-3s also play a role in maintaining overall retinal health.

4. Anti-cancer properties

Tuna’s omega-3 fatty acids are believed to inhibit tumor cell growth and reduce inflammation in the body. This is particularly significant as chronic inflammation is associated with several types of cancer.

5. Weight management

Tuna is a lean source of protein and low in calories, which can help keep you feeling full and prevent overeating. Studies have shown that adolescents who incorporate lean fish, such as tuna, into their diets lose more weight than those who do not, Holland & Barrett reported.

