Gay Influencer Threatens Hip-Hop Journalist With Violence: I’m Going To Rape You

A heated feud between social media influencer and rapper Saucy Santana and Hip-Hop podcaster DJ Akademiks has captured the social media spotlight. Their ongoing dispute has escalated to include derogatory language and allegations, leaving fans and onlookers not only shocked but also concerned.

The feud initially began when DJ Akademiks criticized the group the City Girls, particularly member Yung Miami, for what he perceived as a lack of talent. During an interview with VLad, Akademiks accused Miami of being partially responsible for perpetuating homophobia in society. During the sit-down with VLad, Akademiks recalled Yung Miami calling him a gay slur.

“I’ll definitely say this about Caresha, Yung Miami,” he began, according to Vibe. “I believe a lot of Black women is why the levels of homophobia is what it is… Those people who usually have gay friends, right? Cause, you know, women always say they have a gay best friend. Let them get mad at a straight dude, they’ll try to belittle you by calling you gay.”

This quickly sparked backlash from Santana.

Santana, who is gay, took issue with Akademiks’ comments. In a response, Santana called out Akademiks for his remarks and defended Yung Miami’s use of a gay slur, explaining that it is a cultural norm in certain communities. Santana also invited Akademiks to attend Yung Miami’s Halloween party in Miami.

“Akademiks, you keep talking about what the f**k Caresha said to you, but how she feels about you is how she feels about you,” Santana explained in an Instagram Story. “Me being her best friend, it doesn’t have nothing to f**king do with me. In the hood, and in a lot of urban cultures, when you see boys that are acting feminine, that are being messy, that are being extra and doing f*g sh*t, that’s what you address them as.”

He added, “Even as me being a gay man, I don’t move like a f*g. And it’s a lot of other gay boys that are feminine or whatever, but everybody don’t move like f*gs. You move like a f*g.”

The feud took a disturbing turn when DJ Akademiks used homophobic slurs during a livestream, directed at Santana. Akademiks referred to Santana using offensive language and accused him of having a “mental illness.” He went on to say that he’d “rather be dead” than engage in any form of intimacy with a man.

“Here on out, man, I wanna let everyone know man I’m cool with the LGBTQ community, but no by man like muthafkin’ Saucy Santana can talk to me na,” Akademiks said during the livestream. “By man” is a homophobic slur in Jamaican patois. “We spit in your face, na. Me and you couldn’t even have a conversation. You’s a cksucker na. We don’t talk to nas like you. Boy, you need to go get right with God. Na, go get right with your mentality. Look in that mirror, na, and figure out what the f**k going on with yourself.”

The DJ then called Santana a “b***y boy” again, and say that while he doesn’t want to “indict” anyone from the LGBTQ+ community, Santana has a “mental illness.” Akademiks ended his rant that he’d “rather be dead” than have sex with a man, according to XXL.

Saucy then seemed to respond to Ak’s tirade on his Instagram Story.

“You see what type of n***a we dealing with right now?” Saucy said. “Pull up to your headquarters? Headquarters? N***as is in the streets. I wanna meet in the road. Your headquarters? N***a, what the f**k is somebody gonna meet you at your headquarters for? That’s the problem. See, I’m starting to think that this is your aesthetic. You do the fake internet s**t and then you sit in a room full of muthaf**kin’ cameras and try to make a b***h crash out.”

Santana then seemed to threaten to sexually assault Akademiks. Santana said, “After I beat you, I’ma f*ck you in your a**.”

Saucy Santana’s journey as an openly gay and feminine rapper highlights the challenges faced by queer artists in the hip-hop industry. Despite his viral success on platforms like TikTok, Santana struggled to secure a major label deal.

Photos (L to R): Saucy Santana, YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3KsJZpjtpPAoEVc5_-pHmg/DJ Akademiks, YouTube screenshot