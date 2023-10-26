Private Equity Firm Linked To Ben Carson’s Son Buys Top Black-Owned Ad Agency Burrell Communications

Burrell Communications Group, one of the most renowned multicultural advertising agencies, has been acquired by an equity consortium led by FVLCRUM Funds and Channing Johnson. The former co-CEOs of Burrell, McGhee Osse, and Fay Ferguson, are passing the torch to a new leadership team.

Burrell was founded in 1971 by ad industry icon Tom Burrell. Since then, agency serves an impressive roster of blue-chip clients, including McDonald’s, Toyota, Comcast, Fidelity, Coca-Cola, FIFCO, and the American Red Cross.

FVLCRUM Funds, a minority-owned private equity firm based in Rockville, MD, specializing in impact and growth investments, leads this acquisition. Johnson, a corporate attorney in the media and entertainment sector, will serve as chairman of the agency.

Ben Carson, Jr. is co-founder and partner at FVLCRUM. He is the son of Ben Carson, Sr., the retired neurosurgeon who served as the 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2017 to 2021 under President Donald Trump. The elder Carson, a conservative and MAGA supporter, was a candidate for president in the 2016 Republican primaries.

The incoming CEO of Burrell Communications Group is Tara DeVeaux, who has a diverse background in advertising, media, and entertainment. She has worked at such as Y&R, SpikeDDB, and BBDO, where she eventually rose to the position of CMO for the New York office.

Burrell Communications Group’s new chapter is marked by a pivotal shift in leadership, with Osse and Ferguson aiming to ensure the agency’s continued growth, innovation, and commitment to its unique talent and culture. The agency’s new owners share the vision, values, and commitment to maintaining Burrell’s Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) designation.

“We are truly excited for Burrell’s next chapter,” stated Osse. “It was pivotal to Fay and me to transition the company to a team that would be committed to investing in the agency, growing its capabilities and reach in the years ahead and maintaining the talent and culture that makes Burrell special.”

“Having jointly led Burrell for nearly two decades,” added Ferguson, “McGhee and I sought to ensure that the new ownership shared our vision, standard of values, and maintained Burrell’s Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) designation. We are also thrilled about their selection of Tara as CEO. We’ve gotten to know her throughout this process, and she has shown tremendous energy and enthusiasm coupled with a commitment to the agency’s future.”

“I am excited and inspired by the opportunity to take on this role at what is a pivotal time in Burrell’s history,” says DeVeaux. “With multicultural consumers driving most general market trends, the line between general market and multicultural advertising has never been grayer.

“Understanding where these consumers are now helps brands to project where they need to be in the near future, and that’s always been Burrell’s strength. I plan to build upon that legacy through a concentrated focus on data to deliver fresh insights and renewed creativity across all platforms so we can continue to be a vital partner in growing our clients’ business.”

Advisors facilitating the deal included Oaklins DeSilva Phillips as the financial advisor to Burrell Communications Group, while Loeb & Loeb and Davis & Gilbert served as legal advisors. Vaughan Capital Advisors acted as the financial advisor, with Katten Muchin Rosenman and Jones Day as legal advisors to FVLCRUM and Channing Johnson.

“Burrell to become the ‘go-to’ agency for brands who recognize the importance of speaking authentically to our growing transcultural world, and to become the destination agency for new talent in the business.” Chijioke Asomugha, Partner of FVLCRUM stated, “Burrell is an iconic company that has helped tell the diverse stories of many respected brands for more than 50 years. FVLCRUM is eager to build upon the impactful legacy of Burrell through this significant equity investment.”

Channing Johnson and Tara DeVeaux, Burrell Communications Group. Photo credit: Dallas J. Logan