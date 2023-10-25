NBA Under Federal Investigation Over Antitrust Tampering With Ice Cube’s Big3 League

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is reportedly facing a federal antitrust investigation initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice over allegations of anti-competitive actions to suppress Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league.

According to TMZ Sports, the NBA is being looked into for actions that purportedly violate antitrust laws. These alleged actions include attempts to hinder prospective partners and sponsors from collaborating with Big3.

Big3, launched by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017, features retired NBA athletes, and although there has been interest from current NBA players in participating during the offseason, the NBA has reportedly implemented rules preventing them from doing so.

Big3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league, which consists of 12 teams whose rosters include both former NBA players and international players. Cube’s league held its first draft on April 30, 2017, and the inaugural week of games took place June 25, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Jaylen Brown played in the league’s 2023 All-Star game, the first active NBA player to play in the league.

Some of the other allegations against the NBA include discouraging its owners from investing in Big3 and preventing NBA referees from officiating in the games.

Early in 2023, Ice Cube and Kwatinetz allegedly met with lawyers from the Department of Justice, and investigators have reportedly been in contact with NBA owners regarding these allegations, Revolt TV reported.

A spokesperson for the NBA, Mike Bass, refuted claims of engaging in anti-competitive behavior against the Big3 league, instead claiming that the NBA has supported Big3 but declined to invest in it.

Ice Cube wrote on Twitter/X, ” Correction: BIG3 never asked the NBA to invest, we just want them to stop pressuring individuals and [corporations] not to invest in the BIG3,” he said alongside a link to the TMZ Sports article, The Daily Mail reported. “They must be stopped.”

Ice Cube, Instagram screenshot, @icecube, https://www.instagram.com/p/CwYAD8soBYc/?hl=en