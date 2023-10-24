Let AI Find And Apply Jobs For You, Write Job Specific Cover letters: The Top 7 Tools

Job seekers are constantly looking for innovative ways to gain an advantage in their search for the perfect position. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer in job searches. AI-driven tools can help you in your job hunt, from creating effective resumes to helping you prep for interviews.

“AI’s being used pretty much at every step” of the career-planning process, James Neave, head of data science at job search platform Adzuna, told Forbes.

About half (46%) of the 2,153 job seekers surveyed by Resume Builder said they are using ChatGPT to write their resumes or cover letters.

Here are seven top AI tools that can revolutionize your job search.

1.Website: Sonara.ai AI tools

Sonara.ai is a comprehensive AI-driven job search platform. It offers a range of tasks, such leveraging AI to match candidates with suitable job openings, or resume-building.

2. LinkedIn’s AI-powered messaging tools

Employment platform LinkedIn has introduced generative AI for premium subscribers to help them craft personalized messages when communicating with hiring managers, Career Flow reported.

3. NAV: Career credit scores

NAV employs generative AI and algorithms to assess your career or job offers and provides a score. This score helps you make decisions about your career trajectory and determine if it’s time to make a change. The platform also offers human career coaches for personalized advice.

4. Adzuna: Interview preparation with Prepper

Adzuna‘s AI-driven interview readiness tool, Prepper, generates interview questions and provides feedback on your responses.

5. Cover Letter Copilot: Simplifying cover letter writing

Cover Letter Copilot offers a free service that utilizes generative AI to create customized cover letters. You upload your resume and job description, and the tool generates a tailored cover letter.

6. Rezi: AI Resignation letter generator

Rezi’s AI-powered resignation letter builder generates professional resignation letters. All you do is enter the basic info like company name, job title, last day of work, and reason for resigning, and it generates a resignation letter

7. CareerFlow: Suite of AI-powered tools

CareerFlow provides a suite of AI-powered tools, including a LinkedIn profile optimizer, job search tracker, resume review, and cover letter generator. These tools are designed to enhance every aspect of your job search, from optimizing your online presence to creating compelling application materials.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-woman-using-laptop-3891135/