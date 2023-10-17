Black America Questions Jada Pinkett Smith On Book Claims

In her upcoming memoir, “Worthy,” released Oct. 17, actress Jada Pinkett Smith has made revelation after revelation. For one, she claims her longtime friend Tupac Shakur proposed to her when he was incarcerated at Rikers Island in 1995.

Shakur was imprisoned for a sexual assault charge involving a fan, as reported by The New York Times. He spent eight months incarcerated before Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight posted bail for him, Business Insider reported.

There has been a significant pushback by people to Pinkett Smith’s revelations, particularly this one.

“Jada’s lying, and I have the timeline to prove it,” user Jess in Miami (@jesstheprequeldoesmiami) said in a TikTok video. “I can’t handle these f****** lies anymore.”

Jess believes that Pinkett Smith wouldn’t have had time to visit Shakur at Rikers due to his short stay at the prison, Newsweek reported.

“She specifically said she went to see him, this was not on the phone,” Jess said. Jess pointed out Shakur married Keisha Morris for a short time. The two were dating prior to the rapper’s incarceration and wed in April 1995 while he was serving time. However, it was annulled 10 months later.

“Tupac already had a girlfriend named Keisha,” Jess continued on TikTok. “He proposed to Keisha—her words in a September 2011 interview—he proposed to Keisha before he even went into prison, they were already engaged. They got married in April.”

The 52-year-old actress also revealed she and Will Smith have remained husband and wife but have been living separate lives since 2016. But in a more recent interview, she claims that, yes, she and Will are now together as husband and wife. She also claimed that, like her hair diagnosis in 2018, Tupac also suffered from alopecia, Page Six reported. And Pickett Smith, whose parents struggled with substance abuse issues, claims she was a high school drug dealer, People reported.

All of this, of course, has Black Twitter talking.

“I’m tired of Jada!!” Kevin tweeted.

“Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she was in the car that night with Tupac. When the bullets started flying, she was heard screaming, ‘Take Will Smith instead,'” juju tweeted.

User Scorned Kingpin tweeted Jess’ TkTok video about the Tupac proposal and wrote, “So turns out Jada is lying” followed by laughing emojis and “why am I not surprised”.

2pacunlimited.eth aldo posed the TikTok video and wrote, “The only information I got regarding Jada supposedly visiting Tupac at Rikers Island was this. 1. She contributed with $100k to help him with his bail on January 23, 1995. 2. She wrote to 2Pac while he was incarcerated at Rikers Island on January 26, 1995.”

User Mthaniya16 spoke up for Will Smith, writing, “Will has always loved Jada yooo! But Jada on the other side looks like she’s always despised & despises Will.” The post also included a video montage of Will and Jada romantic–and non-romantic–interactions.

User Reecie @BlackWomenViews, however, call out sports pundit Stephen A. Smith for injecting himself into the debate over Will and Jada’s marriage nonmarriage. Smith recently went on a rant about how Jada is emasculating Will by going public with this personal information about their marriage. The tweeter posted, “The audacity of Stephen A. Smith to scold & lecture Jada Pinkett Smith on how she should act as a wife when he is a 56 year old lifelong bachelor is wild. Maybe if he channels that misdirected anger into healing, he can find a wife who aligns with his code of conduct.”

