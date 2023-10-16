Israel Expands War With Missile Strikes On Syrian Airports: Inside Russia’s Military Presence In Syria

In recent events, Israel‘s military airstrikes on Syria have caused international concern, with Russia denouncing the attacks as a breach of both sovereignty and international law. These strikes targeted the runways of major international airports in Damascus and Aleppo, temporarily suspending operations.

Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s actions and emphasized that such forceful actions could lead to dangerous consequences and potentially escalate into a broader armed conflict across the region.

Moscow holds control over the Tartus naval facility in Syria, next to the Hmeimim air base from which Russia launches air attacks in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This facility, Russia’s singular naval foothold in the Mediterranean, has been operational since the era of the Soviet Union.

According to the Carnegie Endowment, despite recent reductions in Russian troop numbers and aid, Moscow views its presence in Syria as a strategic asset and a bargaining chip in negotiations, especially considering the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Another factor is the significant reduction in Russia’s financial aid to Syria as these resources are being diverted to the recently annexed regions in Ukraine, Carnegie Endowment reported. Also, Turkey and Iran and Russia’s main partners in the Syrian space.

The Israeli missile strikes on Syria’s main international airports, Damascus and Aleppo, causing substantial damage to runways and added to the existing tensions in the region and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, BBC reported.

“In the context of the sharp escalation of the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, such forceful actions may lead to extremely dangerous consequences, as they could provoke an armed escalation throughout the region. That must never be allowed to happen,” the Russian ministry said, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the troops at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria, on Dec. 12, 2017. The Russian military intervention in Syria allowed Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government to reclaim control over most of the country and helped expand Moscow’s clout in the Middle East. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)



