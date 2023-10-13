Is Miracle Diabetes Turned Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic Hurting Junk Food Sales?

Weight management drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, originally designed to combat diabetes, are now possibly causing a stir in the junk food market. As more Americans embrace these drugs to shed pounds, snack food companies may face declining sales.

Weight loss drugs, particularly drugs like Ozempic, mimic hormones that signal fullness to the brain. A survey revealed that individuals on these medications significantly reduce their intake of high-sugar and high-fat foods, impacting their consumption of sweets, sugary drinks, and baked goods, Quartz reported.

Ozempic (semaglutide) is a brand-name prescription drug that lowers blood sugar levels in people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. It is administered by injection. But it also has a side effect–Ozempic makes people find food revolting. It acts like an appetite suppressant.

A survey of 300 people currently taking semaglutide weight loss drugs such as Ozempic showed the medicine can reduce calorie intake by 20 percent to 30 percent a day. The survey found 77 percent of people on weight loss drugs went to fast food restaurants less often, while 74 percent reduced their visits to pizza shops, Voice of America reported.

Over 70 percent of individuals on these weight loss drugs reported visiting fast-food restaurants less often. Morgan Stanley analysts estimate that by 2035, about 7 percent of the U.S. population, roughly 24 million people, could be using these obesity-fighting drugs. Because of this, the overall consumption of soft drinks, baked goods, and salty snacks could drop by up to 3 percent by 2035.

“The food, beverage and restaurant industries could see softer demand, particularly for unhealthier foods and high-fat, sweet and salty options,” Morgan Stanley food analyst Pamela Kaufman says in a company report.

But James Schrager, professor of entrepreneurship and strategy at the University of Chicago, told VOA the snack industry continues to grow, and he doesn’t expect the increased use of semaglutides to have a major long-term impact.

“The growth comes from younger users, and younger users may not be the primary target for the drug,” he said. “Younger people — who don’t become obese usually, or at least in many cases — and who aren’t going to be taking the drug.”

