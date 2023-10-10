Silis Muhammad At Reparations Convention: We Want Reparations Paid To New Black Government, Not Individuals

In the ongoing push for reparations, the Honorable Silis Muhammad, CEO of the Lost-Found Nation of Islam (LFNOI), spoke at the recent National Reparations Convention 2023 in Atlanta, GA, which took place Oct. 7-8. This convention, hosted by Afrodescendant Nation Inc., gathered experts, activists, and advocates, rallying for reparations.

At the National Reparations Convention 2023, Silis Muhammad spoke of how he thought reparations should be distributed. According to him, reparations should be given to a body or group, not individuals. At the event, he said, “We want reparations paid to us, but not to individuals. We want reparations paid to Black people’s government, not Black people individually….because we know what you’re up to, white man,” he said.

He continued, “If reparations are given to individuals, those individuals will go right back and spend it in this nation to keep this nation alive. I want this nation dead, dead, dead.”

To make matters worse, their keynote speaker Silis Muhammad came out against reparations paid to individuals in favor of reparations paid to an imaginary nonexistent Afro-descendant nation



“We want reparations paid to Black people's government, not Black people individually” https://t.co/ffkCzYi7iR pic.twitter.com/nH9H0p7Kyf — Non-Human Media (@NonHumanMedia1) October 8, 2023

Silis Muhammad is the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Lost-Found Nation of Islam. He first joined the Nation of Islam in Los Angeles and has been actively involved, holding various positions. He was raised to the position of captain of the west coast during the First Resurrection of the Nation of Islam. After the death of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad, Silis Muhammad resurrected the Lost-Found Nation of Islam in 1977. As CEO of the Lost-Found Nation of Islam and All for Reparations & Emancipation (AFRE), Silis Muhammad works to give Afrodescendants the knowledge and resources required to gain 100 percent freedom. “The LFNOI is all about freedom, justice, and equality. We stand strong in our mission to reclaim our human rights and advocate for the rights of Afrodescendants everywhere,” according to the LFNOI website.

People won't even relocate to Africa but supposedly gonna declare independence from the US



Kamm Howard:

“We have to declare our independence from this government” pic.twitter.com/3O8bHTKeXJ — Non-Human Media (@NonHumanMedia1) October 8, 2023

The National Reparations Convention 2023 was more than an event—it’s an opportunity to unite, according to the website. It was billed as a chance for Afrodescendants to come together, share insights, and stand up for what’s right through discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, according to Heart & Soul magazine.

The Afrodescendant Nation is comprised of all descendants of enslaved Africans throughout the Diaspora who number 250 million souls demanding “Reparations Now” for the destruction of our collective Human Rights.

Silis Muhammad was joined by Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz of Black Lawyers for Justice, who is fighting for justice across the country for the inhumane treatment of our people. And the key note speaker was to be attorney Justin Hansford, executive Director of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center. Hansford is also a law professor at Howard University and a member of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.

I repeat, these people want our reparations paid to nations that do not exist instead of individuals living in the US



“So, either Africa or Arabia is where we are headed. I don't know which” pic.twitter.com/fZDre5LTxX — Non-Human Media (@NonHumanMedia1) October 8, 2023

Some other repartitions movements were not impressed by the convention. Yvette Carnell, co-founder of American Descendants of Slavery, tweeted, “It’s a money grab. All of the relic orgs are chasing money for themselves. They’re trying to use the energy created by the #ADOS movement to cash in.”

It’s a money 💰 grab.



All of the relic orgs are chasing money for themselves.



They’re trying to use the energy created by the #ADOS movement to cash in. https://t.co/moNDZJnb1W — Yvette Carnell 🇺🇸 (@BreakingBrown) October 8, 2023

Remembering When Caucasians United For Reparations and Emancipation (CURE) Supported Silis Muhammad At The U.N. Photo: Silis Muhammad, Facebook.