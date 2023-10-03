After Controversy, Gavin Newsom Appoints Laphonza Butler To Fill Dianne Feinstein’s Senate Seat

California Governor Gavin Newsom has chosen Laphonza Butler, the current President of EMILY’s List, to assume Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat.

Senator Feinstein died at the age of 90 on Sept. 29, leaving the seat vacant. Feinstein served as a United States senator from California from 1992 until her death. Feinstein was the longest-serving woman in the Senate, known for her advocacy of restrictions on guns and trying to work with Repubicans.

Laphonza Butler is a seasoned Democratic strategist and a notable figure in political circles. With this appointment, she became the third Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate and the first openly LGBTQ+ individual to represent California in this prestigious position.

Before stepping into this role, Butler had made her mark as the president of EMILY’s List, an influential political organization and fundraising powerhouse that actively supports Democratic women candidates who advocate for abortion rights. Having previously served as a labor leader with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 2015, one of California’s most influential unions, Butler brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of advocating for workers’ rights.

Butler wasn’t the choice for some. Prior to the announcement of her appointment, the Congressional Black Caucus recommended Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

“She is the only person with the courage, the vision, and the record to eradicate poverty, face down the fossil fuel industry, defend our democracy, and tirelessly advance the progressive agenda,” CBC Chairman Steven Horsford, D-Nev., wrote Oct. 1 in a letter to Newsom, NBC News reported. “For these reasons, we strongly urge you to appoint Congresswoman Barbara Lee to the United States Senate.”

I wish @LaphonzaB well and look forward to working closely with her to deliver for the Golden State.



I am singularly focused on winning my campaign for Senate.



CA deserves an experienced Senator who will deliver on progressive priorities.



That’s exactly what I’m running to do. — Barbara Lee (@BarbaraLeeForCA) October 2, 2023

Newsom had previously promised he would pick a Black woman if either of California’s two Senate seats opened up.

And Butler is well-known in California politics. She had been an adviser to Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign. Butler currently lives in Maryland and owns a home in California. She is expected to reregister to vote in California before being sworn in, The Associated Press reported.

Newsom said, “Laphonza will carry the baton left by Sen. Feinstein (and) continue to break glass ceilings and fight for all Californians in Washington D.C.,” he said.

Butler accounted on Oct. 2 she had accepted Newsom’s nomination to serve “a state I have made my home.”

She added, “No one will ever measure up to the legacy of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, but I will do my best to honor her legacy and leadership by committing to work for women and girls, workers and unions, struggling parents, and all of California. I am ready to serve.”

Democrats control the Senate 51-49, though Feinstein’s seat is vacant.

Some are skeptical about Butler’s appointment, pointing out her ties to corporate America. She worked for both Uber and Airbnb as a consultant.

She was first as a consultant at the California firm SCRB Strategies, and then with Airbnb’s government affairs team.

SCRB Strategies (previoulsy known as SCN strategies and now known as Bearstar Strategies) is well-known for its array of political clientele. Campaign finance disclosures reveal payments exceeding $1.4 million from Vice President Kamala Harris and PACs associated with her during her Senate and presidential campaigns Additional clients have included Newsom himself, former California Gov. Jerry Brown, the DCCC, and Alex Padilla, who succeeded Harris in the Senate.

SCRB Strategies was paid $185,000 from 2019 through 2020 for work for Uber, according to California lobbying records. At the time, Uber and other gig companies were battling with labor groups and California Democrats over a bill that would have allowed gig workers to be classified as employees with the right to benefits, rather than independent contractors.

Butler also helped Airbnb navigate the complex political space. She joined Airbnb as head of public policy for North America after the company’s initial racial discrimination scandal had largely subsided, Politico reported.

Butler attended Historically Black University Jackson State from 1997 to 2001 and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government, Clutch Points reported.

Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY’s List, speaks during an event in Washington, June 23, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named Butler to fill the U.S. Senate seat made vacant by Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)