5 Things to Know About Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett

Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat representing Texas’s 30th Congressional District, has been making waves with her outspoken stance on Republican actions during the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Here are five things to know about Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

1. Crockett fires back at Biden impeachment inquiry

Crockett gained attention during the GOP-led impeachment hearing into Biden, where she called out Republicans for seemingly overlooking evidence concerning former President Donald Trump‘s business dealings with the Chinese government and the current indictments against him.

Her words were both praised and bashed online, with some saying she was only pointed out the obvious and said what needed to be said. Others complained that as a Black woman she should not have been defending Biden so passionately, given his lack of, what critics point out, action to promote policies beneficial for the Black community.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee held its first hearing Sept. 26 after formally launching an investigation last month. Republicans alleged the president and his son, Hunter Biden, profited from foreign business deals, Newsweek reported.

“If they would continue to say ‘if’ or ‘Hunter’ and we’re playing a drinking game, I would be drunk by now because I promise you, they have not talked about the subject of this, which would be the president,” Crockett said.

“I can’t seem to find the crime and no one has testified what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed,” she added.

“I will tell you what the president has been guilty of,” said Crockett. “He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally. And that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child.”

She said the GOP is acting like they are blind to evidence, then referred to the documents found in Trump’s Mara Lago bathroom. She then listed the number of indictments and counts currently against Trump. “These are our national secrets – looks like in the sh—er to me,” Crockett said, The Hill reported.

2. The Rep from Texas

Crockett is serving her first term representing Texas’ 30th Congressional District. Her district covers most of South Dallas County and parts of Tarrant County, including Dallas Love Field Airport. A member of the Democratic Party, she previously represented the 100th district in the Texas House of Representatives.

3. Life before Congress

Born on March 29, 1981, in St. Louis, Missouri, the 42-year-old is a lawyer.

The civil rights and criminal attorney attended Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, from 1999 to 2003, where she received her bachelor’s degree in business administration, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In 2007, Crockett began studying at the University of Houston Law Center in Houston, and earned her law degree in 2009, The U.S. Sun reported.

4. The Freshman

In the 118th Congress, Crockett serves as the Democratic freshman class representative between the House Democratic leadership and the approximately 35 newly elected Democratic members, Newsweek reported.

5. How she came to Congress

In 2019, after Eric Johnson exited his seat in the Texas House to serve as mayor of Dallas, a special election was held on Nov. 5 for the remainder of his term. Lorraine Birabil won to temporarily fill his vacated seat. Crockett announced that she would challenge Birabil in the 2020 Democratic primary. She narrowly defeated Birabil in a primary runoff, advancing to the November 2020 general election, which she won unopposed. She assumed office in January 2021.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, reacts to a Republican talking point during a House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Sept. 28, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)