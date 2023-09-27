Black America Speaks Out On Krayzie Bone Fighting For His Life With Sarcoidosis, Same Condition As Bernie Mac

Krayzie Bone, a member of the renowned rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, has been hospitalized and, according to many reports, is fighting for his life. The group’s manager, Bobby Dee, confirmed his hospitalization on Sept. 25.

The 50-year-old rapper, born Anthony Henderson, was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly coughing up blood. This led to immediate surgery to address a bleeding artery in one of his lungs. As he remains in a critical condition, awaiting a second surgical procedure to combat internal bleeding, friends, fans, fellow artists, and celebrities like LeBron James are rallying their support, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Longtime radio personality and BET host Donnie Simpson tweeted, “Sending prayers to #KrayzieBone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony who reportedly suffered a health emergency on Friday. We are praying for your recovery”.

Most fans sent prayers up. Like Doris Frazier-Thomas, who tweeted “LORD COVER HIM” and Robyn Villaronga, who tweeted, “sending love, light and prayers to Krazy Bones and his family.”

LeBron James simply out a series of praying hands “to Krayzie man!!!!” in his tweet.

Born in Cleveland, Krayzie Bone is one of the five rappers who make up the Grammy-nominated group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The group rose to fame in the late ’90s and is best known for its second album, “E. 1999 Eternal,” and the debut EP “Creepin on Ah Come Up.”

Krayzie Bone also pursued a solo career that included albums “Thug on da Line,” “Thugline Boss,” and “Chasing the Devil.” Earlier this year, Krayzie Bone released “QuickFix: Level 3: Level Up.”

Krayzie Bone shared in 2016 that he was battling sarcoidosis, a disease that forms tiny inflammatory granulomas in various organs, commonly the lungs and lymph nodes. A granuloma is a tiny cluster of white blood cells and other tissue. Sarcoidosis, a complex inflammatory disease with no known cure, can be found in the lungs, skin, or other parts of the body.

This condition is known to disproportionately affect the Black community. It has claimed the lives of notable individuals like comedian Bernie Mac and R&B singer Sean Levert.

African Americans are three times more likely to be diagnosed with sarcoidosis compared to whites. According to the American Lung Association, it a “rare disease” that produces less than 200,000 cases annually in the U.S.

Sarcoidosis can manifest abruptly or progress gradually, causing symptoms that may come and go throughout a person’s lifetime. Treatment options include maintaining a healthy lifestyle or using anti-inflammatory drugs to manage symptoms. And, since sarcoidosis targets a multitude of organs, with the lungs being the primary site of infection, it can be deadly, although always fatal. It is the cause of death in just 1-6 percent of patients with the disease, Black Men’s Health reported.

Krayzie Bone reportedly checked himself in at a Los Angeles hospital on Sept. 22 after coughing up blood, according to AllHipHop. The artist was placed in an induced coma and will undergo a second procedure to deal with internal bleeding, TMZ reported.

Krayzie Bone of Bones Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Jan. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)