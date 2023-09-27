After Calling His Advisor Cedric Richmond A ‘Boy,’ Biden Calls LL Cool J A ‘Boy’

He’s done it again. President Joe Biden has again called a grown Black man a “boy.” The latest incident was with hip-hop veteran LL Cool J.

During his speech at the Congressional Black Caucus’ Phoenix Awards, Biden faced backlash for not only mispronouncing rapper LL Cool J’s name and momentarily referring to him as “boy” before quickly correcting himself.

The president’s attempt to honor LL Cool J and MC Lyte, two influential figures in the music industry, took an unexpected turn as he stumbled over LL Cool J’s name, pronouncing it as “LL J — Cool J,” causing laughter among the audience. Biden inadvertently referred to the rapper as “boy” to exacerbate matters before swiftly correcting his statement, The New York Post reported.

Using the term “boy” about a grown Black man carries historical racial connotations.

This isn’t the first time President Biden has faced criticism for racially insensitive remarks. During his presidential campaign in May 2020, Biden was embroiled in controversy after suggesting that African-American voters “ain’t black” if they supported then-President Donald Trump. This was during the now infamous interview Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club.”

In a separate event, Biden’s choice of words once again sparked another round of criticism involved former Congressman Cedric Richmond who served as a senior adviser in the Biden administration and is now serving as senior advisor to the Democratic National Committee. When introducing in August 2021 Richmond he called him his “boy” during a FEMA briefing addressing the challenges posed by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, Mediate reported.

The incident happened as Biden kicked off the agency’s virtual briefing. “We’re waiting for a few more people to get on, but we’re going to get started, if that’s OK with you all,” Biden said. “I’m here with my senior adviser and, uh, boy who knows Louisiana very well, man. And New Orleans. Cedric Richmond.”

“‘Boy’ is a white racist word. Joe Biden knows this,” radio host Charlamagne tha God said, The New York Post reported. “That’s why he corrected himself, but I’m gonna tell you what I found egregious. The fact that Joe Biden got LL Cool J’s name wrong to begin with.”

“He fully understands the word ‘boy’ in a racial context around a white man referring to a black man as ‘boy,'” Charlamagne added.

White House adviser Cedric Richmond boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., July 21, 2021, to travel to Cincinnati with President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)/ President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, after attending Mass, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)/LL Cool J performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)