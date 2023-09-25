Real Estate Agent And Former Morgan State Basketball Player Murdered At DC Hookah Lounge

Former Morgan State University basketball player Blake Bozeman lost his life in a nightclub shooting in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, Sept. 23. The 31-year-old was shot alongside three others at the Cru Lounge on H Street. Despite immediate medical attention, Bozeman succumbed to his injuries.

When police arrived they found three men and one woman who were shot. All four were taken to hospitals by D.C. Fire and EMS. The three injured people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, D.C. police said.

Bozeman, a standout guard, played for Historically Black University Morgan State from 2012 to 2015. He was not only a gifted athlete but also an active member of the community, volunteering at Special Olympics events and organizing events for mentally disabled students.

You Didn’t Deserve This @blizzydoesit .

Your Wife Didn’t Deserve This.

Your Children Didn’t Deserve This.

Your Family Didn’t Deserve This.

Your Legacy Didn’t Deserve This.

💔 pic.twitter.com/SAX3gQk6IK — Olivia Dope🇬🇾 (@BankRoll_Lo) September 24, 2023

“The Morgan family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the Bozeman family and friends. Our family was an extension of his, and he was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete,” Morgan State officials said in a statement to WTOP.

Bozeman played four years as a starting guard for the Bears, according to the university. “Blake finished his playing career ranked No. 2 on the school’s all-time minutes leaderboard (3717), No. 4 in games played (123) played and No. 3 in 3-pointers made (183),” the statement read. “He averaged 7.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists. He scored 20 or more points five times during his senior season, including a season-high 25 points at North Carolina A&T on Feb. 23, 2015.”

Bozeman is the son of Todd Bozeman, who coached him at Morgan State University. Bozeman played for his father from 2011-2015.

Bozeman earned two degrees from Morgan State: his bachelor of science in marketing in 2014 and his master’s degree in 2016. He later became a successful real estate agent.

The deadly event prompted local residents and officials to call for urgent action against violence in the area. The suspect, described as a Black male, is still at large, and a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, CBS News reported

Cru has been shut down by police for now, and its liquor license is suspended, pending a hearing, WTOP reported.

On Sept. 24, a statement from the Advisory Neighborhood Commission 6A called on Mayor Muriel Bowser to take steps to reduce crime along the busy H Street Corridor.

“The events that transpired at Cru Lounge are a stark reminder of the immediate need for stronger measures to combat violence in our neighborhoods,” the statement read.

“We are calling on the Bowser Administration to match their words about gun violence with an action plan to address it with urgency. We also ask the owners and operators of Cru Lounge to immediately review their security plan to understand how they allowed a weapon to be inside their establishment and to make the necessary changes immediately,” they added.

Morgan State’s Blake Bozeman (22), right, looks to pass against Ohio State’s Shannon Scott during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)