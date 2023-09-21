Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Appears To Show Up On Video In Mexico As Hunt For Mom’s Killer Continues

In an odd turn of events, former NFL player Sergio Brown, who has been missing since the tragic death of his mother, appears to have surfaced online with a video posted to social media on Sept. 19. This has sparked numerous questions about his whereabouts and involvement.

Myrtle Brown, Sergio’s 73-year-old mother, was found dead on Sept. 16 near a creek behind her home in Maywood, the victim of a horrific assault. Maywood is about 12 miles west of Chicago.

The Maywood police are working to verify the authenticity of a series of Instagram videos attributed to Sergio Brown, and even if that is actually Brown, NBC Chicago reported.

In the videos, a man who resembles Brown vehemently dismisses reports about his mother’s passing as “fake news” and that he had been kidnapped before by the police department. He also suggests that his mother was merely on vacation in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

“Fake news, fake news,” he began. “It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day. With the 511 haze and gas — unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from my home. The Maywood, Ill. Police Department… it had to be the FBI or the Maywood Police,” the man says.

He continues, “I thought my mama was on vacation. That’s f**king fake news. She’s retired. And you want to come to me? FBI had to do it, they got the power to do some sh*t like that. What the f**k is going on? That’s fake news.”

Former NFL player #SergioBrown appears to be in Mexico after being reported missing. His mother was found deceased in Maywood near her home. Brown is calling his mother’s death, fake news. Here’s a video from his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/BIyhdVRJbc — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) September 19, 2023

Another video also references the popular movie “Finding Nemo,” and shows his location as Sydney, Australia, ABC 7 reported.

Brown, 35, a former safety in the NFL, played for seven seasons with teams like the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills. He is a graduate of Proviso East High School in Maywood and played college football for Notre Dame.

I am super concerned about Sergio Brown’s mental health/state right now…



In a video he uploaded, he seems to be going manic, reciting lines from the popular kids movie “Finding Nemo”



This is all meanwhile his mother was found deceased in a creek with video evidence of him… pic.twitter.com/ugUkbVVSW1 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 19, 2023

Maywood residents said Sergio lived with his mother, and would often take walks in the neighborhood. So far, Sergio has not been named a suspect in the homicide and is still considered a missing person.

Sergio’s brother, Nick, posted to his Instagram after news of his mother’s death, “It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last,’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope.”

He added, “Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny, and for saving my art. I won’t let you down. My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.””

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids in south London, July 15, 2015. Authorities searched, Sept. 18, 2023, for the former NFL player after his 73–year-old mother’s body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)