The astronomical rise in real estate prices that started during the covid pandemic has made homeownership inaccessible for many, but it is still possible to buy acres of land in parts of the U.S. for as little as a few hundred dollars per acre.

If you are really, really flexible to the point of not caring whether the acreage is accessible by car, for example, some of these land deals could sound attractive.

LandSearch.com is a Colorado Springs-based marketplace for buying and selling land online. The company lists vacant residential, commercial, farmland, and recreational acreage for sale and connects interested viewers with land real estate experts near them. Prices range from hundreds of dollars per acre to millions for homesites, luxury ranches, rural acreage with homes, and commercial lots.

LandSearch describes itself as a group of marketers and developers working “to create more value, and advocate for responsible land ownership everywhere.”

Here are 10 of the cheapest places to buy acres of land as low as $370 per acre.

$3,700 for 10 acres in Hudspeth County, West Texas

Priced at less than $375 per acre, land in West Texas cattle country is promoted as having gorgeous mountain views with legal access for all lots. The seller claims there are no building restrictions. “You can build your dream home, cabin, tiny home, or use your property for your mobile home, RV, and camping. Recreational uses such as ATV riding, camping, and hunting. Outdoor living at its best in peaceful and friendly Hudspeth County in West Texas.” The property is 45 miles from Sierra Blanca, TX and Van Horn, TX.

$3,997 for 5 acres in Meadview, Arizona

The seller advertises owner financing to buy acres in Meadview, Arizona, starting at 10 percent interest with no credit check, $497 down, and payments of $150 per month.

The property, which is listed as “pending, under contract,” is described as being located “just outside Meadview, Arizona,” but the directions, as spelled out in the listing, suggest it is about 27 miles from Meadview. It is close to “hiking opportunities and rich American history … a blissful desert getaway surrounded by exciting wildlife and gorgeous sandstone landscapes” and “right up the road from Arizona’s Joshua Tree Forest.”

$3,999 for 5 acres in Belen, New Mexico

This plot is part of the existing Tierra Grande subdivision in Belen, New Mexico, a suburb of Albuquerque offering a sparse suburban feel where most residents own their homes. “Many retirees live in Belen and residents tend to lean liberal,” according to Niche.com. The subdivision is accessible from multiple highways, including I-25, New Mexico Highway 47, and U.S. Highway 60, which runs through Tierra Grande.

The area is zoned for single-family residential, and residents can keep two horses per five acres. Homes in the area sell for an average of $114,000. Seller financing is available for the land with $1 down and $199 per month for 30 months, according to the listing.

$5000 for 6.1 acres of agricultural land in Peru, New York



This recreational use property is a perfect parcel for a garden or small farm but not buildable, according to the listing. It’s located in the town of Peru, which is said to resemble scenery in the country of Peru, South America. Peru, NY, has views of the Adirondack Mountains to the west and there are farmlands throughout the town, which is south of Plattsburgh.

$5,900 for 5 acres of residential land in San Luis, Colorado

This property listing describes “unobstructed views in every direction”?” and the photos show snow-capped mountains, but not much more detail, leaving a lot to the imagination. Located in Southern Costilla County, the nearest city is 29.88 miles away in Alamosa East, Colorado.

San Luis is the oldest town in Colorado and “also likely the most spiritual,” according to Colorado.com. It is populated primarily by Hispanic families whose descendants settled there in 1851. The town remains small and unique.

$6,000 for 10 acres in Ladysmith, Wisconsin

This wooded 10-acre parcel has no road access and is landlocked, meaning the buyer would need to obtain access. Located on the Flambeau River in Northwest Wisconsin, Ladysmith had two major industries — logging and farming. The town was once famous for a hoax concerning a “petrified man.” In 1926, two loggers reported finding a petrified man in the center of a tree they were cutting down, complete with clothing and documents.

$6,500 for 5 acres in St. Cloud, Florida

Inaccessible by car, these five acres of recreational-use property in St. Cloud, Florida, can be bought but permanent structures are not allowed in the Suburban Estates recreation area. Ownership entitles you to keys to gated access to a 10,000-acre remote, undeveloped area of Osceola County. Dirt trails abound for use by ATVs, bikes, monster trucks, and all 4WD vehicles. Camping is allowed on site — “enjoy getting back to nature!” the listing says. Hunting is also allowed, regulated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. Some areas may be underwater at times.

Located on the southern shore of East Lake Tohopekaliga in Central Florida, St. Cloud is 26 miles Southeast of Orlando and is often associated with its neighbor, Kissimmee, headquarters of Walt Disney World. The city is part of the Orlando–Kissimmee–Sanford metropolitan area.

$6,995 for 6.4 acres in Edmonton, Kentucky

Listed as “under contract, sale pending,” this property is advertised as wooded land with a lot of privacy .. “would make great hunting land.”

Located in “overwhelmingly Republican” Metcalfe County, Edmonton has a population of 1,986 and has seen a population growth of 19.4 percent since 2020.

$7,000 for 5 acres of residential land in Beatty, Oregon

The details are scarce on this listing, which simply states: “5 acres of undeveloped land ready for a new owner.” The small mountain town of Beatty is an unincorporated community in Klamath County, Oregon, along Oregon Route 140 at the confluence of the Sycan and Sprague rivers. It’s located 40 miles Northeast of Klamath Falls.

If you choose to buy acres there, the area is home to 24 nearby mines, pristine timber and ranch lands, picturesque rustic campsites, and access to the Oregon, California, and Eastern Railroad Trail (OC&E Trail), Oregon’s longest linear state park, according to DiscoverKlamath.com.

$7,500 for 5 acres in Ormond Beach, Florida

This five-acre unimproved lot is located on the border of unincorporated sections of Ormond Beach and De Leon Springs in a remote, inaccessible space, according to the listing. Potential buyers are encouraged to use GPS coordinates “to virtually fly in and see the location.”









