Mayor Adams Says New York City Will Be Destroyed If Migrants Aren’t Stopped: 5 Things To Know About NYC And Chicago Crises

Two major cities are dealing with a seemingly management influx of migrants. Mayor Eric Adams of New York City and Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago are both trying to tackle their respective migrant crisis. Both mayors are navigating complex challenges such as housing the migrants, the effect of dealing with the migrants will have on their government budgets, the potential for increased crime, and how the surge of migrants will affect neighborhoods and the livelihoods of their citizens. NYC has taken in more than 110,00 migrants. Chicago has taken in over 13,000 migrants.

Here are five things to know about NYC and Chicago crises.

“…camps for migrants throughout the city and move nearly 1,600 currently living inside Chicago police stations into large tents before winter …”



A tent city for migrants



1.NYC on verge of destruction?

At a recent town hall, Adams issued a stark warning about the Big Apple’s migrant issue. He emphasized the migrant influx has the potential to “destroy New York City,” The New York Times reported.

“Let me tell you something New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to — I don’t see an ending to this,” the mayor said. “This issue will destroy New York City.”

Early Thursday morning, NYPD swarmed a migrant shelter in Bushwick, confiscating mopeds and arresting 6 men.



The raid comes after Mayor Adams delivered his starkest comments yet on the ongoing arrival of migrants.



2. Budgetary impact

In NYC, Adams said the potential financial burden of the migrant crisis could lead to a $12 billion budget gap in the city.

“Every community in this city is going to be impacted,” Adams said at the town hall meeting. “We have a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut — every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us.”

3. Red states bused migrants to NYC and Chicago

The governors of several Red states, ones controlled by the GOP, transported migrants from their cities to cities in Blue states, ones that had Democrat governors.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have spent millions to transport migrants to progressive cities in protest of President Joe Biden’s plans to ease certain pandemic-era border restrictions, Stateline reported.



4.Need Biden’s help

NYC and Chicago have continually asked Biden for funds to assist them with the migrant issue.

Adams said that he did not “see an ending” to the migrant crisis and renewed his request for federal help, adding the city has not received national support for its migrant crisis.

Before Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot left office in May, she declared a state of emergency as the city continues to struggle with the migrant crisis.

“The City of Chicago is in the midst of a national humanitarian crisis, and through a unified effort in accordance with its values as a welcoming city, Chicago is doing everything it can to respond to the urgency of this matter,” Lightfoot’s office said, Fox News reported. “The City has continued to call on federal and state governments to support the new arrival mission with much-needed additional funding and resources for emergency shelter and resettlement, as there are not enough resources currently to meet the need.”

5. NYC and Chicago deal with insufficient housing for migrants

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson proposed the creation of “tent cities” across the city to shelter over 1,500 migrants currently being housed in police stations. The Windy City is also using former school buildings, which have sparked outrage in those neighborhoods.

Residents of Chicago’s south side, for example, have protested a plan to house illegal immigrants in an abandoned high school in the neighborhood, insisting that it would endanger Black residents already struggling.

“Why would any leader put our Black communities already riddled with crime, at further risk by placing unvetted, non-taxpayers steps away from our seniors, our children, and our homes we’ve worked so hard on our own to secure,” J. Darnell Jones, a resident of South Shore, told Fox News.

In NYC, there are migrants sleeping on the streets, nearly 60,000 occupying beds in traditional city shelters and in more than 200 emergency sites.

