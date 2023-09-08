Marc Lamont Hill Accused Of Being Compromised After Defending ADL

Author and academic Marc Lamont Hill is under fire for his recent comments defending the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) against Elon Musk’s accusations. Hill’s remarks have led to criticism and accusations of him being compromised.

The ADL is a non-profit organization that works to combat hate speech and anti-Semitism.

Musk, the billionaire behind the Twitter/X social platform, claimed on social media that the ADL’s ads were responsible for a significant drop in the platform’s ad revenue. Furthermore, he alleged that the ADL was falsely accusing him and the platform of being anti-Semitic.

The ADL has previously alleged antisemitism has become widespread on Twitter/X since Musk’s takeover: In May, it released a report after monitoring 65 previously banned accounts that had been reinstated, finding more than 5,000 examples from February 2023 of “virulent antisemitism” posted by 2,173 accounts that followed reinstated accounts, TK reported.

Elon Musk’s attack on the ADL is dangerous, dishonest, and deeply antisemitic. He has turned this platform into an unprofitable, white supremacist cesspool. Instead of taking accountability, he has chosen to not-so-subtly scapegoat Jews, which invites violence from his Nazi base. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 5, 2023

Musk shot back that “document discovery of all communications between The ADL and advertisers will tell the full story” of his allegations that the ADL tanked the social media platform’s revenue.

Hill condemned Musk’s attack as “dangerous, dishonest, and deeply antisemitic.” Hill also criticized the platform’s lack of control over hate speech.

There are many legitimate political and ideological critiques of the ADL, particularly as it pertains to Arabs, Muslims, and particularly Palestinians. We can hold onto this truth while also acknowledging and fighting the clearly antisemitic movement happening right now. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 5, 2023

But many social media users condemned Hill for supporting the ADL, which they view as “anti-Black, racist, media-manipulating, narrative-spinning.”

Some questioned Hill’s allegiance to the ADL, given that the organization had previously labeled him an anti-Semite and contributed to the end of his contract with CNN in 2018.

This is untrue and antisemitic, brother. We can critique Israeli policy. But blaming injustice on “The Jews” is wrong and racist. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 5, 2023

CNN fired contributor Hill for criticizing Israel and was accused of anti-Semitism after he called for “free Palestine from the river to the sea” when he delivered a speech at the United Nations in 2018 accusing Israel of “state violence and ethnic cleansing” and called for a one-state solution, Al-Jazeera reported at the time.

I defended Marc at the time and attacked the ADL for weaponizing anti-Semitism to render criticisms of Israel off-limits.



It's absolutely wild to now watch Marc, of all people, take the lead role in defending ADL and calling its critics anti-Semites. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2023

Seeming to understand that his current stance may seem contradictory to his words in 2018, Hill clarified his position by explaining that he does not view his defense of the ADL as supporting them directly but as speaking out against Musk’s actions.

He argued that Musk promotes white nationalist hate that endangers society, emphasizing the importance of moral consistency.

Wow. After you were maligned as an anti semite for telling the truth about Palestine, I’m surprised you’d do the same to someone else for telling the truth about the ADL given it’s history. — Joe Biden Hates Black People (@realnikohouse) September 5, 2023

For his part, Musk simply responded to Hill by posting “Bizarre…”

Hill responded with a detailed explanation of his perspective. Hill continued to clarify that he doesn’t believe the ADL deserves support but emphasized the need to challenge both Musk, whom he accused of collaborating with Nazis, and the ADL for its attacks on various groups.

Marc why are you Kooning for the ADL — Padrino (@facts215_) September 5, 2023

“I see it as speaking out against Musk, who consistently foments white nationalist hate that threatens all of us. We have to have moral consistency. But also, it is politically and strategically wise to fight Nazis,” Hill wrote.

Marc got burned and now knows not to touch the hot stove 🔥 — Real (@Im100XReal) September 5, 2023

He added, “So let’s keep challenging him for working with Nazis, who are our open enemies, while also continuing to challenge the ADL for its attacks on Muslims and Arabs and Palestinians, etc.”

The ADL played a major role in having you fired by publicly branding you an anti-Semite.



Watching you now go to bat for them and doing exactly the same thing to the ADL's critics — volunteering to stand up and call the ADL's critics anti-Semitic — is just wild. pic.twitter.com/rj16SKYWF0 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2023

The ADL got you fired from your CNN gig, man. You don’t have to nuance-monger on their behalf — Q. Anthony Ali (@NobleQAli) September 5, 2023

Marc is getting that 🇮🇱 money y’all! “I sho will soft shoe for u sah” — sir__iosis🇷🇺 (@AocTotally10539) September 6, 2023

The groveling required to get back inside the bubble is insufferable. — Shouting Into The Void (@nc_boomer) September 5, 2023

I’m not defending the ADL. I’m saying that, while we critique the ADL, we must also critique Musk for weaponizing Nazism. Imagine, for example, if the Klan burned a cross on Clarence Thomas’ lawn. We’d say Thomas is trash AND the Klan is racist. We gotta hold space for both. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 5, 2023

