Fact Check: Warrick Dunn Is Part Owner Of The Atlanta Falcons And His Stake Is Up 500%

Many former professional athletes go broke after their high-money-making careers are over. But not former National Football League running back Warrick Dunn, an All-Pro player. He has managed to secure a substantial fortune through a strategic investment made after retiring from the NFL.

Dunn, who was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the oldest of six to a single mother, began his NFL journey when he was chosen as the 12th overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his 12-year career, he spent four years with the Buccaneers, where he earned Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Later, he joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2004 before ending his career back with the Buccaneers in 2008.During his time in the NFL, Dunn amassed $36 million in earnings.

Just a year after hanging up his cleats, he ventured into team ownership by purchasing a minority stake in the Atlanta Falcons franchise for $9 million in 2009, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported. At the time, the Falcons were valued at $856 million according to Forbes. Today, the team’s worth has soared to a whopping $4 billion, resulting in a remarkable 500% return on investment for Dunn, The Daily Snark reported.

He also has other ventures. Inspired by his mother, Dunn created a way to assist single parents in realizing their dream of homeownership.



This philanthropic endeavor led to the launch of Warrick Dunn Charities, which has since facilitated nearly 200 single parents in purchasing and furnishing their homes, CNN reported.Warrick Dunn Charities now encompasses various programs to combat poverty and hunger ad encourage education and financial empowerment, including “Count on Your Future,” “Sculpt,” and “Hearts for Community Service Scholarships.”

Warrick Dunn announces Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen as the Atlanta Falcons selection during the second round of the NFL football draft, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)