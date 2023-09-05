Morehouse Community Mourns The Loss Of Students In Tragic Vehicle Accident

The Morehouse College community is reeling from a devastating car accident that claimed the lives of two of its promising students on Labor Day.

Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr., both members of the Class of 2025, were victims of a fatal crash that has left the campus in mourning.

The Atlanta-based college issued a heartfelt statement on Sept. 5, confirming the loss of the young men.

Douglas and Files were not only classmates but also roommates during their sophomore year.

Founded in 1867, Morehouse College is a private historically Black men’s liberal arts college.

“Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family,” said Kevin Booker, vice president for Student Services and Dean of the College, “During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all.”

Morehouse mourns the loss of Hugh Douglas '25 & Christion Files Jr. '25, who were involved in a devastating car accident on Monday. These young men leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all.https://t.co/xgcM7OZfsN pic.twitter.com/QnRYryBrqK — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) September 5, 2023



The accident occurred around 5 p.m. ET on Labor Day near Church Street and Linwood Avenue in East Point, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The police report shows that Files was attempting to overtake another vehicle at a high rate of speed when his car lost control on a curve. The vehicle collided with two power poles and overturned, resulting in the untimely deaths of both students at the scene, WSBTV reported.

Both Douglas and Files were pursuing degrees in business administration, with a focus on finance and marketing, respectively. They were also active members of the Morehouse Business Association, Fox Atlanta reported.

Douglas, the son of former NFL defensive end Hugh Douglas, had achieved recognition as an AltFinance Fellow and a Goldman Sachs fellow. He had recently completed a summer internship in Los Angeles.

Files had been appointed as one of the co-captains of the Morehouse track and field team. He also served as the media chair for the Junior Class Council.

