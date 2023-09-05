The Kamm Howard Controversy: Reparations Activists Warn Against His Anti-Lineage Stance

Kamm Howard, a prominent figure in reparations activism, has long taken a stance that many other reparation advocates passionately disagree with.

Howard, who serves as the National Co-Chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA), is against lineage-based reparations. These reparations would be designated only for Black people who can prove slavery ancestry.

For Howard, all Blacks in the country should be eligible.

And now Howard and N’COBRA are pushing for Biden to sign an executive order on reparations, another point of contention among reparationists.

Howard has worked with N’COBRA for 16 years, according to his bio on the website for Congress, as he has worked closely with various congresspeople. N’COBRA, which considers itself as the longest-running active organization advocating for reparations in the U.S., was founded in 1987.

The organization has gotten behind politics and legislation aimed at pushing reparations forward.

“N’Cobra supports legislative initiatives. In 1988, Detroit Advisory Board member, Reparations Ray Jenkins, encouraged Congressman John Conyers to introduce a Reparations Bill. In Washington, the DC Chapter held public meetings to discuss the drafts and provided comments on the drafts to Congressman Conyers,” according to the organization’s website.

It continues, “N’Cobra remains committed to the passage of H.R. 40 although Congress has not yet favorably acted upon it… N’Cobra has organized a number of legislative lobby days on Capitol Hill during which people lobbied Members of Congress to support H.R. 40.”



On this end of working with the government, Howard served as the chair of the Legislative Commission for 12 years, collaborating closely with U.S. Congressman John Conyers. Congressman Conyers introduced the federal reparations bill, now known as HR 40, in 1989.

In 2017, Howard was elected as the National Male Co-Chair of N’COBRA, a position to which he was re-elected in 2019. Howard worked alongside Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to advance HR 40 through Congress, though the legislation has been stalled.

Howard’s push for a presidential executive order on reparations that would most likely not be lineage-based but instead a blanket reparations program has sparked a debate.

Reparationist Arthur Ward–Freedmen Chicago tweeted, “‘Working With’ Kamm Howard and Reparations United is like Martin Luther King and the SCLC ‘Working With’ the Grand Dragon and the Ku Klux Klan.”

He added, “Where would you go? Working together to do what? No overlap of goals. No chance of compromise. It’s either race-based or lineage-based. Only one can occupy the winner’s place

“Should we all be working for NAARC and N’COBRA? If not – then what are we ‘working together’ to do? California has already shown that lineage and race can’t work together. An Executive Order means that the lineage-based people will be walking into a pre-stacked trap. That we worked to make happen.”

He added, “We have already made a mistake when we promoted HR40. That only benefitted the Axis. I don’t think we need to be bent over again with this Executive Order bullshit. This is a bag-grab expediency. That we cannot fall for. Leimert Park – or not.”

"Working With" Kamm Howard and Reparations United is like Martin Luther King and the SCLC "Working With" the Grand Dragon and the Ku Klux Klan.



Where would you go? Working together to do what? No overlap of goals. No chance of compromise. It's either race-based or… — Arthur Ward – Freedmen Chicago (@Apanage21) September 5, 2023

In another post Ward made hit clear he did not thing N’COBRA had the best interest of the reparations movement at heart and stressed he would not support Howard or the organization.

“Now let me make this clear – I will never work with (slick) Kamm Howard, NAARC, N’COBRA, nor any supporter of HR40. Executive Order?” he asked in part of his post.

I hope everyone enjoyed themselves in Tara Perry's Executive Order space done for my benefit.



Now let me make this clear – I will never work with (slick) Kamm Howard, NAARC, N'COBRA, nor any supporter of HR40. Executive Order? The group that the order is for must be established… — Arthur Ward – Freedmen Chicago (@Apanage21) September 4, 2023

The online dust-up seems to stem from posts by another reparationist, Tara Perry, who is pro-executive order. Some seem to believe she is encouraging that the reparations movement embrace N’COBRA.

“I was SO confused last not when i got in her space and it ended shortly after. I’m very concerned that she suggests we work with Kamm Howard, NAARC & NCOBRA,” April Showers posted seemingly about Perry.

Showers embedded a tweet by reparations advocate and filmmaker Tariq Nasheed in which he wrote, “Some of these sleeper cell democratic shills who lurk in real #FBA grassroots spaces are showing their hands. Like (repeatedly) failed, wannabe ‘politician’ Tara Perry, who tried to start some clumsy beef with me out of nowhere.”

I was SO confused last not when i got in her space and it ended shortly after. I’m very concerned that she suggests we work with Kamm Howard, NAARC & NCOBRA



I know y’all hate when I say this:

🗣️ I TOLD Y’ALL ABOUT CHICK FEB 2021…time will always reveal

She’s OUT like clockwork https://t.co/fhXF9GwL3H — April Showers 💋 (@only1showers) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile Perry tried to clarify her stance. She tweeted to Ward, “@Apanage21 U KNOW I support lineage and so do the fellas on stage. Sick of ppl who impede progress because you’re stuck in your ways. At this point YOU are MORE invested in the fighting because your brand is attached to it THAN achieving Reparations.”

This was in response to Ward in which he wrote, “Another slick marketing trick by The NAARC/N’COBRA Axis via Kamm Howard’s ‘Reparations United’. This is an attempt to make the Reparations movement look united in the eyes of unenlightened people (which unfortunately is the majority). I am particulately dismayed…”

@Apanage21 U KNOW I support lineage and so do the fellas on stage. Sick of ppl who impede progress because you’re stuck in your ways. At this point YOU are MORE invested in the fighting because your brand is attached to it THAN achieving Reparations. https://t.co/W6skvAljFF — Tara Perry (@RealTaraPerry) September 3, 2023

American Descendants of Slavery Movement co-founder Yvette Carnell stepped into the fray and posted, “To those joining forces with N’COBRA, NAARC etc to get an executive order on reparations —you’re walking into a trap What we learned during the HR 40 debacle is that the CBC & Black Washington DC elites are Pan Africanists.’

To those joining forces with N’COBRA, NAARC etc to get an executive order on reparations —you’re walking into a trap



What we learned during the HR 40 debacle is that the CBC & Black Washington DC elites are Pan Africanists.



The minute this executive order gains traction,… https://t.co/8yzouFmJl0 — Yvette Carnell 🇺🇸 (@BreakingBrown) September 3, 2023

Veteran reparations scholar Dr. Sandy Darity had this to say on Twitter/X, “Money mismanagement issues, while important, and personality clashes obscure essential disagreements over the shape of reparations for black American descendants of U.S. slavery. The NAARC/NCOBRA axis doesn’t support lineage based black reparations nor prioritize direct payments.”

Money mismanagement issues, while important, and personality clashes obscure essential disagreements over the shape of reparations for black American descendants of U.S. slavery. The NAARC/NCOBRA axis doesn't support lineage based black reparations nor prioritize direct payments. — Sandy Darity, Retweets do not mean endorsement. (@SandyDarity) September 4, 2023

An executive order being the plan the who time doesn’t mean he’s gonna fight tooth and nail against us/lineage.

This is what Kamm said. pic.twitter.com/qQCJbCoDry — Tara Perry (@RealTaraPerry) September 3, 2023

LEIMERT PARK?



Another slick marketing trick by The NAARC/N'COBRA Axis via Kamm Howard's "Reparations United". This is an attempt to make the Reparations movement look united in the eyes of unenlightened people (which unfortunately is the majority).



I am particulately dismayed… — Arthur Ward – Freedmen Chicago (@Apanage21) September 2, 2023

So tara says kamm don't have power



But also



We need to work with kamm



This is disjointed talk…. — Devine From Brooklyn (@blackdetta) September 4, 2023

Kamm Howard (Photo: C-Span screenshot, Nov. 16, 2021, https://www.c-span.org/video/?516126-1/representative-jackson-lee-news-conference-genetic-damage-study)