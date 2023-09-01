Tucker Carlson: America Is Speeding Towards An Assassination Of Donald Trump

Conservative talking head Tucker Carlson stirred up controversy recently, suggesting that the U.S. is headed towards a scenario where former President Donald Trump could be assassinated. This statement came on the heels of an earlier interview he did with Trump, during which he asked the ex-president about concerns regarding his safety.

But in his recent appearance on anti-woke comedian Adam Carolla’s YouTube show, Carlson expressed his own concerns, The Daily Beast reported.

“You know, graph it out man! We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously. No one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion,” said Carlson.

At one point, Carolla asked the former Fox News host what “the future holds” and whether “they are going to let Trump be president,” prompting Carlson to begin raging about the impeachments and criminal indictments the ex-president has faced.

According to Carlson, the only thing left for the so-called ruling class to do is kill Trump.

“They started with protests against you, massive protests, organized protests by the left, and then it moved to impeachment twice,” Carlson proclaimed to Trump. “And now indictment. I mean, the next stage is violence. Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you? Why wouldn’t they try and kill you? Honestly.”

During this interview with Trump, Carlson asked Trump if he feared for his life, given the numerous congressional and criminal investigations he has faced recently.



“Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you? Why wouldn’t they try and kill you? Honestly,” Carlson asked Trump.

Trump characterized his detractors as “savage animals” and individuals who are “sick.”

As the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race, Trump decided to conduct an interview with Carlson rather than participate in the first Republican primary debate on Fox News.

Tucker Carlson who recently said that he's not "a conspiracy person at all"

Is now predicting "They" will try to assassinate Donald Trump:



"We are speeding towards assassination, obviously. No one will say that, but I don't know how you can't reach this conclusion"🤡 pic.twitter.com/iECuC1XBvv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 31, 2023

Trump has been indicted four times this year in connection with his personal business dealings in New York, handling of classified documents in Florida and efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election in Georgia and Washington, D.C., The Hill reported.

He has pleaded not guilty in response to all of the charges he faces.

After departing from Fox in April, Carlson launched a version of his former prime-time show on Twitter/X.

Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Fox News sent Carlson a “cease-and-desist” letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported, June 12, 2023, amid reports of contract battles between the conservative network and its former prime-time host. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)