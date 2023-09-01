Safaree On Halle Berry Divorce: Men Getting Child Support From Women Is Like Putting On A Dress

Should men receive child support payments from women? Reality show star Safaree says “no” and even likens the concept to cross-dressing.

When talking about the news, Safaree, a hip-hop artist and star on the reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” made his beliefs known that actress Halle Berry would be paying her ex-husband, actor Olivier Martinez, child support.

Safaree reacts to Halle Berry agreeing to pay $8K a month in child support to her ex husband. pic.twitter.com/fyyeEJTmlW — Rap Generals (@RapGenerals_) August 24, 2023

Berry and Martinez were married in 2013, and Berry filed for divorce in 2015. They finally settled their 8-year divorce earlier this month, and Berry agreed to pay him $8,000 per month in child support, along with an additional percentage of her income exceeding $2 million.

This didn’t sit right with Safaree.

Safaree, who had a very bitter public breakup with fellow hip-hop star Nicki Minaj in 2014 after being together since 2000, entered the fray with a controversial, now-deleted tweet.

He expressed his disbelief at the concept of men receiving child support and drew an analogy that caused an uproar.

He tweeted, “A man getting child support is crazy he might as well put on a dress.”

Some on Twitter condemned his viewpoint as sexist and outdated, pointing out that child support should be determined by factors such as custody arrangements, income, and the best interests of the child, and not gender stereotypes. Others commented that his own experience with paying child support after his divorce from Erica Mena should make him more understanding of the challenges of co-parenting. He and Mena were married from 2019 to 2022, and they share one child.



According to TMZ, Safaree agreed to pay $4,305 a month in child support after his divorce was finalized in September 2022.



Safaree (Photo: Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp5meg8PO_u/?hl=en)