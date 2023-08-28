Burna Boy Defends Comments Black Americans Don’t Know Their Roots: I Just Said What Malcolm X And Farrakhan Said

Acclaimed Nigerian artist Burna Boy has doubled down on his statements on African-Americans’ knowledge of their roots. The 32-year-old musician recently referred to the teachings of civil rights activist Malcolm X and the Nation of Islam’s Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan to support his stance.

Burna Boy shuts down rumor that he said Black Americans have no culture.

pic.twitter.com/i01QUnF1Ji — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) August 24, 2023

Appearing on Complex’s “360 With Speedy” to discuss his upcoming album “I Told Them…,” Burna Boy, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, addressed the backlash he received for comments he made months before, emphasizing his main goal of unifying people. He expressed that his mission is to construct an unbreakable bridge between Africans and Black Americans that promotes unity and harmony. He dismissed the negativity directed at him as driven by hidden agendas, Vibe reported.

“There’s nothing I said that Malcolm X didn’t say. There’s nothing I said that The Honorable Louis Farrakhan didn’t say. But, obviously, it’s Burna Boy saying it and he’s from Africa. All that’s beneath me. My mission and my movements [are] too divine for stupid sh*t like that,” the 32-year-old artist said.

“My mission is to bring us together,” he said. “My mission is to build a bridge that can’t be broken, a bridge that should’ve always been there. So for me, that’s not really relevant. I don’t really look at none of that because I feel like when people say that, they have their own agendas.”



Did Burna Boy himself say Black Americans don’t have culture or are folks just assuming he did because they’re hellbent on the narrative that all Africans hate us? — @negrosubversive.bsky.social (@negrosubversive) August 19, 2023

The controversy ignited earlier in March when Burna Boy spoke with activist Chaka Bars about the significance of the African diaspora returning to their homeland. His remarks compared the cultural ties of various American minority groups.

Chaka Bars asked the “Last Last” artist why it is important for the African diaspora to come home.

“Let’s use America,” Burna Boy replied. “Why do you think the Chinese-American has their respect? The Chinese-American has a base. He knows he’s from China. The Italian-American knows where their grandparents came from in Italy. They know the first person from their family to come to America and start that line to make them Italian-American.”

We're CLEAR about what you said & the context in which you said it. Stating ADOS has been “stripped of their whole knowledge of themselves” is worse & DOES include no culture! We're NOT going to play semantics with you Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (@burnaboy).https://t.co/0PIIDTQEqI — Debbie🇺🇸 (@AmbaBreffu1811) August 24, 2023

He continued, “Same goes to everyone else except the African-American. How can an African-American and an Italian-American be on the same field when,” before attempting to choose his words carefully and be “politically correct.”

Black Twitter exploded over his comments, some agreeing while others ere offended.

Some complained that he was ignoring the African slave trade and how Black Americans descend from slaves as opposed to African immigrants who chose to come to America, Complex reported.

Ya’ll expect us Black Americans (ADOS) to pretend like we enjoy listening to Afrobeats when Burna Boy, the “African Giant” himself, got on Apple Music’s INTERNATIONAL PLATFORM and announced to the world that Afrobeats ain’t shit? 😂🤣😭 Y’all need to leave us alone. The calls are… https://t.co/4o8qFU0GB5 — WenGuangLie 🇺🇸 (@guang_lie) August 24, 2023

I don't understand why all these #ADOS and #FBA weirdos consumed with movie roles, who started hip hop and dance moves, etc don't just bring it to their Congresspeople.



Demand a 'Congressional Break Dance Act'…. that'll finally show Burna Boy — Just Me 🌍 (@HighlyRandom) August 20, 2023

Entertainer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, leaves his court side seat after an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)