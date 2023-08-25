‘Welcome To Rice Street’ Party Flyer Goes Viral, Club Capitalizes On Trump Drama

An Atlanta club decided to use former President Donald Trump’s indictment and arrest in Georgia as a way to lure in clients.

As news broke about Trump’s planned surrender to Fulton County authorities in Atlanta, a party flyer titled “Welcome To Rice Street” began circulating online and went viral. The Suite Lounge club decided to throw an event around Trump’s situation, and it coincided with Trump’s impending booking at the Fulton County Jail. Trump was booked on Aug. 24 and took a mug shot, the first president who ever had to do so.

The Fulton County Jail, where Trump and the other 18 people indicted in connection with alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, is located on Rice Street, The New Yorker reported.

Trump arrived at the Fulton County jail at around 7:30 p.m. ET. After surrendering, he was arrested and booked on more than a dozen charges. His booking number is P01135809. Trump was released on a $200,000 bond and other release conditions, including not using social media to target the co-defendants and witnesses in the case, CNN reported.

The club’s announcement quickly captivated social media users. The flyer was shared widely across platforms, generating a buzz that extended far beyond the usual promotional efforts. With the tagline “We’re having a #WelcomeToRiceSt party @suiteloungeatl for you know who,” the post on the restaurant’s Instagram account featured music by Atlanta artists Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris’ iconic track “Welcome to Atlanta.”



The entertainment hotspot’s innovative approach to capitalizing on the Trump trending has itself tended.

This isn’t the first time that businesses have seized upon Trump’s legal predicaments for promotional purposes. In recent weeks, bars and restaurants in Washington, D.C. offered food and drink specials as the former president faced charges in the area, Atlanta Journal-Consitution reported.

Suite Lounge poster