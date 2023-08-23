Remembering The Legacy Of Kenneth Gamble And Leon Huff: The Legendary Philly Sound Producers Of The ’70s

Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff are two music visionary musicians who formulated what came to be known as the Philly Sound.

The Philadelphia soul genre in the 1970s changed the industry forever. Gamble and Huff, as they came to be known, founded their own label, Philadelphia International Records, which led to the production of 175 gold and platinum records, solidifying their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the non-performer category in March 2008.

Gamble, now 89, and Huff, now 81, had such an impact on the music scene that is still felt today, especially when Philadelphia International Records celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Along with Gamble and Huff, Thom Bell was one of the architects of Philadelphia International and the Philly Soul sound. The three were known as the Mighty Three, Pitchfork reported.

During the 1970s, Gamble and Huff’s collaboration produced hit after hit, with 40 of their songs landing on the R&B Top 10 charts. They had an impressive 14 No. 1 hits. The influence of their music even crossed music genres, with 12 of their songs even reaching the pop Top 10.

Their iconic tracks include “Me and Mrs. Jones” by Billy Paul, the O’Jays’ “Love Train,” and the anthem “TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia).”

Gamble and Huff also included messages of empowerment and social commentary in a number of songs they wrote, such as “Am I Black Enough for You?” and “Ship Ahoy” by the O’Jays, which addressed the history of the African slave trade.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

“We were able to capture the ears of that generation,” Gamble told The New York Times in 2021. “We had a line in the song ‘Message in Our Music’ — ‘understand while you dance.’ You can be dancing, but are you listening to what these people are saying? There’s a group of people who will listen if it’s got that beat to it.”

Beyond their musical contributions, Gamble and Huff’s legacy extended to their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to their community. As Black entrepreneurs, they were an example of ownership in the white-dominated music industry.

“Philadelphia International really took the reins from Motown,” Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Jimmy Jam told The New York Times in reference to the pair’s business savvy. Jam said Philadelphia International was an inspiration and offered the “blueprint” for the work he has done with his partner, Terry Lewis. “I didn’t understand joint ventures and all that stuff, I just knew that at the bottom of that green label it said ‘Distributed by CBS Records’ — and that was Columbia and Epic. So here’s a company run by Black people that’s on the same level as those labels, and I remember thinking how cool that was. And you knew when you saw that green label that it was going to be something great.”

“Me and Huff were like teachers — and at the time we might not even have known that,” Gamble told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s unbelievable what happened then. I don’t think it’ll ever be done again.”

Kenneth Gamble and Leon A. Huff arrive during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)