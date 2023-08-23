Influencer Morgan Bailey Goes Viral with Single Mother Rant: Many Unsympathetic

An influencer who goes by the name Morgan Bailey on TikTok has gained more than 500,000 followers in a matter of months. Although she seems to have had her account since 2020, her following has skyrocketed since she started talking about life as a 23-year-old single working mom of her 7-month-old baby.

She has told her story again and again in her posts: At 22, she became pregnant by her live-in boyfriend, who she has revealed to have been a local, low-level drug dealer she calls “Random Man in Atlanta.” She never mentioned him by name. Turns out, she says, unbeknownst to her, he had at least six children by various women. Bailey also claims he skipped out on her and moved out of state soon after their child was born and has yet to return to see the child.

While it sounds like a soap opera, Bailey presents her seemingly innocuous posts with heavy doses of humor, which seems to have attracted slews of fans, including the reality TV celebrity Chrisean Rock who started using the catchphrase “Random Man in Atlanta” in her own TikTok posts.

After Bailey’s fans noticed the phrase was catching on, many commented Bailey should not only trademark it but start a merchandise line, which she did in early August. The line included bibs, sweatshirts, onesies for infants, and other items, all emblazoned with the phrase ”From A Random Man in Atlanta.”



Since Bailey has gained popularity, the “Random Man in Atlanta” just this week decided to reveal himself through a TikTok account called “Hometown Hero.” He does admit to fathering at least six kids, including Bailey’s, with several women, and to having been a drug dealer, but he insists that Bailey is not telling the whole story — though so far, he hasn’t either. Nor has he explained his absence in Bailey’s baby’s life. On top of this, he revealed himself; she never called him out by his real name.

The random man from Atlanta is as bad as you imagined. He’s jealous she went viral. He talks like he got pickles under his tongue. pic.twitter.com/nETL9dffFW — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) August 22, 2023

Anyway, the drama has caused Bailey some pushback on Twitter. Her humorous posts tend to talk about the struggles of being a single, working mom, but some on Twitter aren’t seeing the humor.

Some are there for Bailey’s journey. “A birth story that is equally tragic as it is hilarious,” tweeted Lex in Tha City.

Lex in Tha City added in another post, “deadbeat parents are not seeing heaven I’m sorry!! A single mother at 22 and this man has at LEAST six kids.”

In another post, Lex in Tha City encouraged others to follow along, writing “Support Morgan and Gigi by watching on her TikTok.”

Lex in Tha City also defended Bailey against naysayers, posting, “This man had six kids. Recorded her without her knowledge during s3x then showed the videos to his ex/other baby mom. THEN had the nerve to move in with his ex and tell Morgan she should move in too. Bitch???? Who is raising these men???”

deadbeat parents are not seeing heaven I’m sorry!! A single mother at 22 and this man has at LEAST six kids. pic.twitter.com/iITWTbADGk — Lex in Tha City (@alexissTyler) August 19, 2023

Support Morgan and Gigi by watching on her TikTok. Here’s the link to part 1 🩷 https://t.co/vccTh0LWSf — Lex in Tha City (@alexissTyler) August 19, 2023

This man had six kids. Recorded her without her knowledge during s3x then showed the videos to his ex/other baby mom 🙃 THEN had the nerve to move in with his ex and tell Morgan she should move in too. Bitch???? Who is raising these men??? — Lex in Tha City (@alexissTyler) August 20, 2023

Blindside Benny tweeted Bailey should have known better than to get involved with a drug dealer.

“They asked how she met dude and she said he was a dope boy in her apartment complex who took her to hang out in the hood. And after watching him fight his roommates he moved in with her… This woman is not a victim these are simply the consequences of her actions,” Blindside Benny tweeted.

They asked how she met dude and she said he was a dope boy in her apartment complex who took her to hang out in the hood. And after watching him fight his roommates he moved in with her…



This woman is not a victim 😂 these are simply the consequences of her actions https://t.co/NUyEk8g078 — Blindside Benny (@SnowTheFinesser) August 20, 2023

J_og, posted, “She knew that & still chose to be baby mother #7 .. when are we gonna start holding people accountable or are we gonna coddle them for poor decisions as adults ?”

She knew that & still chose to be baby mother #7 .. when are we gonna start holding people accountable or are we gonna coddle them for poor decisions as adults ? https://t.co/7xFMciBdLQ — J_og (@jacksaint101) August 20, 2023

Part 3 https://t.co/UjseHeSlgz — Lex in Tha City (@alexissTyler) August 19, 2023

