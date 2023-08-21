​​Drake Shows His Fans New Look: This Is How They Responded

Drake, who is on his “It’s All A Blur” tour across North America, has had to defend many of his style choices lately.

In July, Drake defended his pink manicure after friend and rapper Lil Yachty made a joke about the “One Dance” rapper’s appearance on his Instagram post.

“GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE ‘RICH FLEX,'” the rapper wrote, referring to his hit collab with 21 Savage, Page Six reported.

Drake stressed that his song “Rich Flex” — which was released in November 2022 — “wasn’t that long ago.”

“Wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

Born Aubrey Drake Graham, the Canadian rapper and songwriter, is one of hip-hop’s most successful artists, although his stat claim to fame was a TV series called “Degrassi: The Next Generation” (2001–2008). He released his debut mixtape, “Room for Improvement,” in 2006. He followed this with a series of mixtapes before signing with Young Money Entertainment.

Drake’s first three albums, “Thank Me Later” (2010), “Take Care” (2011), and “Nothing Was the Same” (2013), were all major hits. His fourth album, “Views” (2016), stood atop the Billboard 200 for 13 non-consecutive weeks, making it the first album by a male artist to do so in over a decade, and featured the international hit singles “Hotline Bling” and “One Dance.” In 2018, Drake released the double album “Scorpion,” which contained the Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” and “In My Feelings.” His sixth album, “Certified Lover Boy” (2021), contained nine top 10 hits on the Hot 100, setting the then-record for most U.S. top-ten hits from one album, with its lead single “Way 2 Sexy” reaching number one. Then in 2022, came the album “Honestly, Nevermind” and the collaborative album, “Her Loss,” with 21 Savage.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Drake, who now has his own record label called OVO Sound, has sold over 170 million records and has won five Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a record 34 Billboard Music Awards. His latest album is this year’s “For All the Dogs, his eighth studio album.

Drake’s music may be mega-popular, but his latest hairstyle surely isn’t.

A photo of Drake with his hair parted in the middle with pick barrettes holding his hair off to each side was the subject of Twitter recently.

Drake shares a new selfie 😂 pic.twitter.com/6morF7had6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 18, 2023

“I guess Drake flipped the script,” Michael Burry tweeted, referring to Drake looking more girly than his usually hardcore hip-hop swag.

I guess Drake flipped the script. pic.twitter.com/9tuikUpD2R — Michael Burry (@TheMichaelBurry) August 18, 2023

Oraion tweeted, “Bro really said:” with Drake’s hairdo photo along with a picture of the little girl Disney character “Boo” from the animated movie “Monsters, Inc.” Boo has a similar hairdo as well as pink barrettes in her hair.

Some said Drake was clout chasing as he should have known his fans would be talking about his extreme hairstyle.

“Almost 40 and doing things like this….fame detached him from reality,” Davis Macias tweeted.

Almost 40 and doing things like this….fame detached him from reality — David Macias 🐍🌱🌊 (@AthenaGrowth) August 18, 2023

Others just blasted the look.

“He look ridiculous lmao,” Ac/Vc Rad tweeted.

Drake, Photo: Twitter screenshot, @DailyLoud, https://twitter.com/dailyloud/status/1692393384516669767?s=61&t=fP_PvawJ-u11wxwrilX87Q