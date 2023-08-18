Video: Remembering What A Young Tiger Woods Said About Racism In America

When it comes to race golfing legend Tiger Woods has been known to say some controversial things, such as wanting to identify himself as “Cablinasian” because he said his father, Earl, was of African-American, African, Native American, and European ancestry, and his mother, Kutilda, is Chinese.

This was in 1997 when he was 22 years old, but when he was just 14, he shared some thoughts about racism.

In a resurfaced video interview from 1990, Woods revealed his early insights into the challenges he faced due to his race. This candid discussion sheds light on Woods’ experiences and aspirations, showcasing his determination to rise above racism in the world of golf.

He mentioned Texas and Florida as places where he felt particularly discriminated against due to their historical association with slavery. Despite these challenges, Woods remained resolute in pursuing his dreams.

Woods, now 47, is considered one of the sports’ greatest players. He is tied for first in PGA Tour wins and ranks second in men’s major championships. In 1997, Woods stoked imaginations when he became the first Black player to win the Masters, USA Today reported. And he is in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Wow never seen those clip before of a young Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/QLphZtmYPd — Nicole's View 🇺🇲 (@BLKLiberation84) August 11, 2023

Although he went on to make history, early on, he spoke about racism in the game.



As a teen, he discussed it in a video clip from an interview Woods did with Trans World Sport back in 1990, BET reported.

The young athlete said he frequently felt discriminated against.

“Every time I go to a major country club I can always feel it, always sense it,” said then-14-year-old Tiger.

“People always staring at me. ‘What are you doing here? You shouldn’t be here.'” He added that he especially felt discriminated against in Texas and Florida, “because that’s where all the slavery was.”

“When asked is he thought his presence would make a change racially in the sport he said, yes. and added, “Since I’m Black it might be even bigger than Jack Nicklaus. I might be even bigger than him…to the Blacks. I may be like a sort of Michael Jordan.”

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)