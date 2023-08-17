Lord Jamar: Female Rappers Have Fully Embraced Whore Culture

Lord Jamar, a founding member of the 1990s hip-hop group Brand Nubian, offered his take on the contemporary evolution of female rappers and their embrace of what he calls “whore culture.”

During a recent Yanadameen Godcast episode titled “Why Have Today’s Female Rappers Fully Embraced Whore Culture?” that was posted on YouTube on July 25, 2023, Lord Jamar delved into his observations regarding the changing image of women in hip-hop.

With a career that spans rap, DJing, production, acting, and podcasting, Lord Jamar offered a thought-provoking perspective on the subject.

Born Lorenzo Dechalus, the artist is widely known by his stage name Lord Jamar. He gained prominence as a member of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Brand Nubian, formed in 1989. Their debut album, “One for All,” is considered one of the era’s greatest hip-hop releases. Jamar also acted on the TV series “Oz” and he is also known for producing artists like Dead Prez, Buckshot, Shaka Amazulu the 7th, and Tom Browne. Now a podcast host and a member of the Nation of Gods and Earths, Jamar’s commentary often sparks debates within the hip-hop community.

In the podcast episode, Lord Jamar discussed a modern-day shift in the portrayal of women in hip-hop. He remarks that in the past, Black women in the industry often highlighted concerns of oppression and objectification within the genre. However, Jamar believes that in recent years, female rappers have fully embraced what he terms “whore culture.”



“For the longest time, you know, Black women in hip hop would act as if…women in hip-hop was being oppressed as far as how they were portrayed in hip-hop by men — that we were misogynists and we, you know, talked about women in a certain way that was negative and blah blah blah blah blah,” said Jamar. “Real” women in hip-hop fought for their place in the genre and for a strong image of Black women to be promoted, he added.

But the imagery has now changed, he lamented.

“Fast forward to 2023, I could name quite a few women…bunch of sisters right now… there’s never been a more prominent time where there’s been such an abundance of women…that got hits and on the charts…and they’re making money,” he noted, but added that they are making money by portraying themselves as “whores.”

“Look at the way y’all choose to portray yourself,” he says to the women in hip hop. “Do you think this shit is empowering…do you think that this is progress? This shit is sickening.”

Black female rappers “have literally turned the Black woman from being the most respected and the most wholesome women to the biggest whores,” he blasted, calling out female rappers who talk disrespectfully about their own bodies and who promote promiscuity.

He said the Black female emcees should use their platform to “help heal the community and (say) we’re going to help clean up the image of the Black woman.”

He implored, “Ladies, fellas, everybody, we gotta do better.”

This isn’t the first time Jamar has offered his opinion about Black women in hip-hop.

“I don’t fuck with female rappers [for] the same reason I don’t fuck with white rappers or wack rappers—I can’t resonate with what a woman is talking about. Now listen, can I appreciate a sister that can rhyme good? Yes. Rah Digga can rhyme! She’s dope. Bahamadia—dope! But do I want to listen to a female rhyming about female shit? It doesn’t resonate with me,” he said on the battle rap podcast Rapmatic in 2019, as reported by XXL.

Lord Jamar, YouTube screenshot, Yanadameen Godcast, July 25, 2023, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFhMfT0ynGM