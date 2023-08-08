MAGA State Attorneys Warn Fortune 500 Companies with Threats: Stop Diversity Policies or Lawsuits Coming

MAGA state attorneys have put corporations like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Uber on notice. A coalition of Republican state attorneys general has warned the country’s largest corporations to think twice about adopting further workforce diversity initiatives. The warning comes on the heels of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned affirmative action policies in higher education.

The foundation for this legal challenge lies in the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision that struck down affirmative action policies employed by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina in college admissions. Though the ruling directly pertains to the education sector, a concurring opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested that the laws prohibiting race bias in federally-funded programs, including education, resemble those prohibiting workplace discrimination. This seems to have given the Republican state attorneys general the green light to expand the scope of the ruling’s implications and they say they will target diversity policies within the corporate sphere, Politico reported.

Thirteen Republican state attorneys general, led by Kris Kobach of Kansas and Jonathan Skrmetti of Tennessee and include They were joined by the attorneys general of Indiana, South Carolina, and Missouri, have written letters to the 100 largest U.S. companies in which they issue a warning: any policy that treats individuals differently based on their race, even with good intentions, could potentially be illegal. They advise these corporations to discard race-based quotas, preferences in hiring, promotions, and contracting, Reuters reported.



The letters specifically target around a dozen companies, including high-profile tech giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Uber. The companies singled out are accused of implementing racial quotas and other explicit race-based practices in their diversity initiatives. These corporations have not yet responded to the warning, leaving the potential for legal battles in the air.

“Companies that engage in racial discrimination should and will face serious legal consequences,” the attorneys general wrote.

“The argument that different rules should govern racial classifications designed to include rather than exclude … has been repeatedly rejected,” they wrote.

While federal and state laws already prohibit companies from explicitly considering race in employment decisions, many businesses have taken steps to diversify their workforce, particularly since the social debates ignited by events like the police murder of George Floyd. Proponents of diversity initiatives argue that these efforts foster equity, attract top talent, and align with consumer values.

“Responsible corporations interested in supporting underprivileged individuals and communities can find many lawful outlets to do so,” wrote the group. “But drawing crude lines based on skin color is not a lawful outlet, and it hurts more than it helps.”

The letter continued, “If your company previously resorted to racial preferences or naked quotas to offset its bigotry, that discriminatory path is now definitively closed. Your company must overcome its underlying bias and treat all employees, all applicants, and all contractors equally, without regard for race.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on March 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)